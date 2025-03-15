Saturday, March 15, 2025
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

NASA-SpaceX launches mission to bring home Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New York, March 15: NASA and SpaceX on Saturday launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to bring home NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore who have been stranded in space since last June.

The Dragon spacecraft took off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 7:03 p.m. ET on Friday (4.33 am on Saturday IST). “Have a great time in space, y’all! #Crew10 lifted off from NASA Kennedy at 7:03pm ET (2303 UTC) on Friday, March 14,” the US space agency shared in a post on social media platform X.

“Falcon 9 launches Crew-10, Dragon’s 14th human spaceflight mission to the Space Station,” added SpaceX. The Crew-10 mission carries NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov to ISS.

The spacecraft, en route to ISS, will take about 28.5 hours to autonomously dock to the space station. Following the arrival of Crew-10 to the orbital laboratory, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission, consisting of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will return to Earth.

The launch was originally planned for March 13 but was scrubbed less than an hour before liftoff due to a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm on the rocket. Williams and Wilmore have been stuck in space since last June due to technical problems of Boeing’s Starliner which took them to ISS.

Earlier, the astronaut duo were scheduled to return to Earth by March-end but was preponed after US President Donald Trump urged SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to bring them back early.

IANS

Previous article
Mark Carney takes oath as Canada PM
Next article
Jharkhand: Clashes erupt during Holi procession; shops, vehicles set ablaze
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

New Delhi, March 15: A joint operation by CIA Moga and CIA Malout resulted in three suspects connected...
INTERNATIONAL

India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror

United Nations, March 15: Denouncing Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset”, India’s Permanent Representative P Harish has told Islamabad that ranting...
News Alert

Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, March 15: Veteran forward Neymar will miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina...
NATIONAL

Jharkhand: Clashes erupt during Holi procession; shops, vehicles set ablaze

Giridih, March 15: Several people were injured, and multiple shops and vehicles were set on fire after a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 15: A joint operation by CIA...

India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, March 15: Denouncing Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset”, India’s...

Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

News Alert 0
Rio de Janeiro, March 15: Veteran forward Neymar will...
Load more

Popular news

Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 15: A joint operation by CIA...

India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, March 15: Denouncing Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset”, India’s...

Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

News Alert 0
Rio de Janeiro, March 15: Veteran forward Neymar will...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge