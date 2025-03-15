Saturday, March 15, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Jharkhand: Clashes erupt during Holi procession; shops, vehicles set ablaze

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Giridih, March 15: Several people were injured, and multiple shops and vehicles were set on fire after a violent clash broke out between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

The incident, which escalated into stone-pelting and arson, took place on Friday in Ghodthamba. The violence erupted when a section of locals objected to the Holi procession passing through their area, leading to a heated argument that quickly spiralled into chaos.

Both groups engaged in intense stone-pelting, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement. As the situation worsened, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar, Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Smita Kumari, Khorimahua SDPO Rajendra Prasad, along with personnel from multiple police stations, rushed to the scene in an attempt to restore order.

According to reports, the Holi procession was proceeding as per tradition when it reached Ghodthamba Chowk. Tensions flared as it moved towards the mosque street, triggering an argument that soon turned violent.

The police team deployed at the location tried to intervene, but the crowd grew uncontrollable. Within minutes, the situation spiralled further as miscreants resorted to arson. Eyewitnesses reported that the confrontation lasted for about an hour before police reinforcements managed to disperse the rioters.

SP Bimal Kumar confirmed the incident, stating, “A clash between two communities took place in the Ghodthamba OP constituency during Holi celebrations. We are in the process of identifying those involved, and strict action will be taken. The situation is now under control, and no major injuries have been reported.”

He also acknowledged that several vehicles were torched but assured that the fires had been extinguished promptly. DDC Smita Kumari emphasised that law and order had been restored, attributing the unrest to anti-social elements attempting to disrupt peace.

“During Holi celebrations, some miscreants tried to create disturbances, but swift police intervention has brought the situation under control,” she said. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the root cause of the clash and identify the perpetrators. Security has been heightened in the area to prevent any further escalation.

IANS

Previous article
NASA-SpaceX launches mission to bring home Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore
Next article
Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

New Delhi, March 15: A joint operation by CIA Moga and CIA Malout resulted in three suspects connected...
INTERNATIONAL

India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror

United Nations, March 15: Denouncing Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset”, India’s Permanent Representative P Harish has told Islamabad that ranting...
News Alert

Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, March 15: Veteran forward Neymar will miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina...
INTERNATIONAL

NASA-SpaceX launches mission to bring home Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

New York, March 15: NASA and SpaceX on Saturday launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 15: A joint operation by CIA...

India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, March 15: Denouncing Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset”, India’s...

Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

News Alert 0
Rio de Janeiro, March 15: Veteran forward Neymar will...
Load more

Popular news

Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 15: A joint operation by CIA...

India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, March 15: Denouncing Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset”, India’s...

Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

News Alert 0
Rio de Janeiro, March 15: Veteran forward Neymar will...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge