Over 28,000 candidates to compete for 127 LDA posts

SHILLONG, March 14: The Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced that 28,670 candidates will compete for 127 vacant Lower Division Assistant (LDA) posts across various departments in the state.

According to the recently issued admit cards, the competitive examination is scheduled for March 22, 2025. The exams will be conducted at 37 centres in the Shillong sector and eight centres in the Tura sector. Of the total applicants, 21,670 candidates will appear for the exam in Shillong, while 7,000 will take the test in Tura.

The 127 LDA vacancies were advertised through MPSC Notification No. 02/2024, dated November 20, 2024. These include 36 newly announced vacancies, with six posts for the unreserved category, sixteen for the Khasi-Jaintia community, twelve for the Garo community, and two for other Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

In addition, 91 unfilled positions from a previous recruitment drive, advertised through MPSC Notification No. MPSC/Advt-38/1/2019-2020-31, dated July 22, 2019, are also being filled. Among these, sixteen were allocated to the unreserved category, thirty-six each to the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities, and three to other Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

The LDA positions fall under Level 6 of the pay scale, attracting a large number of aspirants seeking government employment. With thousands of candidates in the fray, the upcoming exam is expected to be highly competitive.