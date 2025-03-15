News Capsule

Quiz event

The Meghalaya prelims and finals of the 10th edition of ‘Quizabled’ will be held on March 18 from 9 am to 5 pm at Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides auditorium in Shillong. Spot registration can also be done on the event day. Quizabled, an initiative of Seva-in-Action & powered by LTIMindtree Foundation since 2016, is a unique platform for children and youth with disabilities which has changed landscape of quizzing events in India.

Festival

Duia Trailblazers will organise the first-ever Meghalaya Adventure and Outdoor Festival (MAOF) at the Adventure Training Academy, Sohryngkham, on March 29. The festival will also host a kid’s edition that will engage the children in outdoor learning and help them enhance their skills.