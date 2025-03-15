Saturday, March 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Quiz event
The Meghalaya prelims and finals of the 10th edition of ‘Quizabled’ will be held on March 18 from 9 am to 5 pm at Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides auditorium in Shillong. Spot registration can also be done on the event day. Quizabled, an initiative of Seva-in-Action & powered by LTIMindtree Foundation since 2016, is a unique platform for children and youth with disabilities which has changed landscape of quizzing events in India.

Festival
Duia Trailblazers will organise the first-ever Meghalaya Adventure and Outdoor Festival (MAOF) at the Adventure Training Academy, Sohryngkham, on March 29. The festival will also host a kid’s edition that will engage the children in outdoor learning and help them enhance their skills.

Previous article
Over 28,000 candidates to compete for 127 LDA posts
Next article
Police conduct awareness prog in Ri-Bhoi after fatal accidents
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Police to quiz VPP MDC after her discharge from hospital

Alleged case of drunk driving SHILLONG, March 14: The Ri-Bhoi police will record the statement of VPP MDC Deity...
MEGHALAYA

Inquiry under way into reports of illicit coal mining: Katakey

SHILLONG, March 14: Amid unconfirmed reports of a move by the state government to remove Justice (retired) BP...
INTERNATIONAL

Mark Carney takes oath as Canada PM

Toronto, March 14: Former central banker Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on Friday,...
MEGHALAYA

Panel formed to merge Cantt areas with SMB

SHILLONG, March 14: The Meghalaya government has questioned the excision of civil areas of the Shillong Cantonment Board...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police to quiz VPP MDC after her discharge from hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
Alleged case of drunk driving SHILLONG, March 14: The Ri-Bhoi...

Inquiry under way into reports of illicit coal mining: Katakey

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: Amid unconfirmed reports of a move...

Mark Carney takes oath as Canada PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Toronto, March 14: Former central banker Mark Carney was...
Load more

Popular news

Police to quiz VPP MDC after her discharge from hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
Alleged case of drunk driving SHILLONG, March 14: The Ri-Bhoi...

Inquiry under way into reports of illicit coal mining: Katakey

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: Amid unconfirmed reports of a move...

Mark Carney takes oath as Canada PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Toronto, March 14: Former central banker Mark Carney was...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge