Police to quiz VPP MDC after her discharge from hospital

Alleged case of drunk driving

SHILLONG, March 14: The Ri-Bhoi police will record the statement of VPP MDC Deity M Majaw once she is discharged from the hospital.
The newly-elected MDC, who suffered injuries in an accident on Thursday, is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Guwahati.
Police have already recorded the statement of the MDC’s husband, who was driving the vehicle.
The police have registered a case of drunk driving under provisions laid down in the MV Act, 1988. New motor vehicle offences and fines came into effect from March 1 this year to check road accidents and enforce stricter discipline against traffic rule violators.
For drunken driving, Rs 10,000 fines and 6 months imprisonment are imposed, while Rs 15,000 fines and two years imprisonment are for repeated offenses.
Majaw sustained injuries after her vehicle (ML05 S1130) veered off the road and plunged into a drain along National Highway 6 at Quinine, Ri-Bhoi while they were returning to Shillong.
Video recordings have revealed empty beer bottles inside the vehicle, leaving room for speculations of a drunk-driving case.
The vehicle was driven by Aldoly Mawthoh from Malki Pdengshnong, accompanied by another passenger identified as Geoffrey Pohlong, who also sustained injuries in the accident.

