KHADC EC to present vote on account in coming session

SHILLONG, March 14: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) led Executive Committee in the KHADC is likely to present a vote on account instead of the full budget during the upcoming three-day budget session of the council from March 26.

The vote on account will be effective for three month from April 1 till June 30.

Sources on Friday informed that the EC is likely to present the full budget during the summer session of the council.

According to sources, the second meeting of the new EC will be held on Tuesday to finalise the list of business for the upcoming session.

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the council is likely to be held during the three-day session.