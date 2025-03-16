Sunday, March 16, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Call for energetic, visionary prez to lead Cong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: Political advisor and election strategist Divesh Ranjan said the Indian National Congress (INC) should appoint a new state president who embodies fresh energy and a clear vision to rejuvenate the party in Meghalaya.
He said the party requires dynamic and outspoken leaders capable of engaging the electorate while experienced people like Vincent H. Pala guide it.
“A strong grassroots movement is crucial to reconnect with voters, complemented by comprehensive structural reforms at every level of the organisation. Meghalaya’s electorate has not entirely abandoned the INC; their shift to the VPP (Voice of the People Party) was driven more by necessity than allegiance,” Ranjan said.
“With the right leadership and strategic direction, Congress can reclaim its position as a party of balance, development, and inclusivity,” he said.
He sniffed an opportunity for the INC to stage a comeback through a well-crafted and strategic approach “as influence money power diminishes” and voter awareness grows in Meghalaya. “The road to recovery remains open despite setbacks,” he said.
The INC in Meghalaya has endured a tumultuous political journey since 2021. All 17 of its MLAs defected to other parties — the Trinamool Congress (TMC), National People’s Party (NPP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
However, the INC won five seats in 2023 with a 13.71% vote share and Tura parliamentary seat the following year with a 56.96% vote share.
The performance underscored the party’s resilience in the state and voters who remain ideologically aligned with Congress.
Despite the revival, the INC suffered a setback in August 2024 when three MLAs defected to the National People’s Party. This significantly weakened the party’s presence, particularly in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, where it has no representation now.
Currently, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, representing Mylliem, is the party’s sole MLA in the state assembly.
According to Ranjan, the INC must critically assess the reasons behind its recurring setbacks and its failure in the district council elections to regain lost ground. He added that strategic planning based on this evaluation is crucial for future electoral success.
“The party’s instability — exacerbated by frequent defections, often engineered by rival parties — aligns with the BJP’s broader ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ agenda. Moreover, the INC has been vulnerable to what appears to be a coordinated pseudo-attack,” the poll strategist said.
“The TMC aggressively expanded in states like Meghalaya, Tripura, Goa, Assam, and Bihar, drawing away the INC leaders and voters. However, the TMC’s sudden withdrawal from these regions suggests that its true objective was not genuine expansion but weakening Congress,” he said.

Previous article
Debates, critiques & camaraderie key highlights of ‘productive’ 10-day Assembly budget session
Next article
BJP gives 2-week extension to coal mining fact-finding team
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip,...
MEGHALAYA

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand for Inner Line permit in Meghalaya is likely to...
MEGHALAYA

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has defended the University of Science...
MEGHALAYA

Govt drops plan to remove Katakey

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The state government’s reported plan to remove Justice (retired) BP Katakey from the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for...

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand...

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister...
Load more

Popular news

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for...

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand...

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge