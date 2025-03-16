Call for energetic, visionary prez to lead Cong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: Political advisor and election strategist Divesh Ranjan said the Indian National Congress (INC) should appoint a new state president who embodies fresh energy and a clear vision to rejuvenate the party in Meghalaya.

He said the party requires dynamic and outspoken leaders capable of engaging the electorate while experienced people like Vincent H. Pala guide it.

“A strong grassroots movement is crucial to reconnect with voters, complemented by comprehensive structural reforms at every level of the organisation. Meghalaya’s electorate has not entirely abandoned the INC; their shift to the VPP (Voice of the People Party) was driven more by necessity than allegiance,” Ranjan said.

“With the right leadership and strategic direction, Congress can reclaim its position as a party of balance, development, and inclusivity,” he said.

He sniffed an opportunity for the INC to stage a comeback through a well-crafted and strategic approach “as influence money power diminishes” and voter awareness grows in Meghalaya. “The road to recovery remains open despite setbacks,” he said.

The INC in Meghalaya has endured a tumultuous political journey since 2021. All 17 of its MLAs defected to other parties — the Trinamool Congress (TMC), National People’s Party (NPP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

However, the INC won five seats in 2023 with a 13.71% vote share and Tura parliamentary seat the following year with a 56.96% vote share.

The performance underscored the party’s resilience in the state and voters who remain ideologically aligned with Congress.

Despite the revival, the INC suffered a setback in August 2024 when three MLAs defected to the National People’s Party. This significantly weakened the party’s presence, particularly in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, where it has no representation now.

Currently, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, representing Mylliem, is the party’s sole MLA in the state assembly.

According to Ranjan, the INC must critically assess the reasons behind its recurring setbacks and its failure in the district council elections to regain lost ground. He added that strategic planning based on this evaluation is crucial for future electoral success.

“The party’s instability — exacerbated by frequent defections, often engineered by rival parties — aligns with the BJP’s broader ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ agenda. Moreover, the INC has been vulnerable to what appears to be a coordinated pseudo-attack,” the poll strategist said.

“The TMC aggressively expanded in states like Meghalaya, Tripura, Goa, Assam, and Bihar, drawing away the INC leaders and voters. However, the TMC’s sudden withdrawal from these regions suggests that its true objective was not genuine expansion but weakening Congress,” he said.