Debates, critiques & camaraderie key highlights of ‘productive’ 10-day Assembly budget session

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The Meghalaya Assembly’s recent budget session was a mix of heated debates, critiques, and some rare bipartisan camaraderie.

Some legislators challenged the government on pressing issues, while others turned the session into an extended tribute to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his administration.

Members of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and its coalition partner, the United Democratic Party (UDP), seized every opportunity to praise the government before eventually addressing their actual points.

Some UDP members cut straight to the issues, raising concerns and critiques with a constructive tone, ensuring the discussions remained substantive.

On the opposition front, senior leaders like Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma and Nongthymmai legislator Charles Pyngrope engaged the government on broader policy implications, dissecting the potential ramifications of legislative decisions.

However, many opposition members remained focused on constituency-specific grievances rather than state-wide concerns.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) sought to make an impact by regularly bringing up issues they deemed critical for the public, but their efforts were sometimes hindered by a lack of finesse in articulation.

Meanwhile, many ministers from the ruling bench, barring a few experienced legislators, often appeared unsteady in the face of opposition scrutiny. Without the guiding presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, some struggled to hold their ground, at times faltering under a barrage of questions.

Amid the flurry of debates, there were a few legislators who chose silence, never rising from their seats to contribute to the proceedings.

There were some instances of political agreement during the session despite the frequently heated discussions. One such incident occurred during the debate over the Meghalaya Investment Promotion Facilitation (Amendment) Act, which resulted in elimination of the land bank provision permitting the purchase of land by direct or indirect means.

VPP chairman Ardent Basaiawmoit lauded the government for the amendment while also defending their earlier reservations.

Mukul Sangma summarised the session as “more productive” than others, emphasising a more methodical approach to talks on important topics.

Perhaps his evaluation best captured the session, which was characterised by both grandstanding and substantive discussion, with moments of true governance interspersed with the political posturing.