Sunday, March 16, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt drops plan to remove Katakey

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The state government’s reported plan to remove Justice (retired) BP Katakey from the High Court of Meghalaya’s one-man committee has been halted due to criticism from political parties and pressure groups.
A highly-placed source informed that the Meghalaya government has confirmed that no plea has been filed for Katakey’s removal, and the committee’s purpose has been analysed.
The source informed that the committee has made some befitting suggestions on the auctioning of the coal and the measures to stop the illegal mining and supply of coal.
“The government has tried to adhere to the directives and we admit that we need to tie the loose ends in some cases,” the source said.
The VPP, BJP, and several groups from Garo Hills have expressed opposition to Justice Katakey’s removal, while the state government has neither confirmed nor denied such a move.
The committee has received four to five complaints of illegal coal mining and transportation and an investigation is currently under way into all the complaints.

Previous article
BJP gives 2-week extension to coal mining fact-finding team
Next article
USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip,...
MEGHALAYA

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand for Inner Line permit in Meghalaya is likely to...
MEGHALAYA

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has defended the University of Science...
MEGHALAYA

BJP gives 2-week extension to coal mining fact-finding team

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The BJP’s state unit has granted an extension of two weeks to party’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for...

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand...

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister...
Load more

Popular news

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for...

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand...

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge