Govt drops plan to remove Katakey

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The state government’s reported plan to remove Justice (retired) BP Katakey from the High Court of Meghalaya’s one-man committee has been halted due to criticism from political parties and pressure groups.

A highly-placed source informed that the Meghalaya government has confirmed that no plea has been filed for Katakey’s removal, and the committee’s purpose has been analysed.

The source informed that the committee has made some befitting suggestions on the auctioning of the coal and the measures to stop the illegal mining and supply of coal.

“The government has tried to adhere to the directives and we admit that we need to tie the loose ends in some cases,” the source said.

The VPP, BJP, and several groups from Garo Hills have expressed opposition to Justice Katakey’s removal, while the state government has neither confirmed nor denied such a move.

The committee has received four to five complaints of illegal coal mining and transportation and an investigation is currently under way into all the complaints.