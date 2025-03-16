USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has defended the University of Science and technology, Meghalaya, stating that it is one of the best universities in the region, offering genuine degrees and adhering to all state laws.

Sangma stated that the Meghalaya government has no issue with the university and that it is among the best private universities in the region.

He clarified that there could be issues with the Assam government, but that the Assam police are dealing with such cases and the law will take its course.

Sangma declined to comment on the allegations levelled by his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma but clarified that all permissions and necessary documentation are in order.

“USTM has the best infrastructure, environment, staff, and manpower, contributing greatly to the youth of Meghalaya,” he said.

The university is the largest educational network in the Northeastern region and has been accredited with ‘A’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has adjudged it as the best among 200 private universities in the country for the third consecutive year.