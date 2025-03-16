Sunday, March 16, 2025
MEGHALAYA

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has defended the University of Science and technology, Meghalaya, stating that it is one of the best universities in the region, offering genuine degrees and adhering to all state laws.
Sangma stated that the Meghalaya government has no issue with the university and that it is among the best private universities in the region.
He clarified that there could be issues with the Assam government, but that the Assam police are dealing with such cases and the law will take its course.
Sangma declined to comment on the allegations levelled by his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma but clarified that all permissions and necessary documentation are in order.
“USTM has the best infrastructure, environment, staff, and manpower, contributing greatly to the youth of Meghalaya,” he said.
The university is the largest educational network in the Northeastern region and has been accredited with ‘A’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has adjudged it as the best among 200 private universities in the country for the third consecutive year.

Previous article
Govt drops plan to remove Katakey
Next article
CM to raise ILP demand with HM today
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip,...
MEGHALAYA

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand for Inner Line permit in Meghalaya is likely to...
MEGHALAYA

Govt drops plan to remove Katakey

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The state government’s reported plan to remove Justice (retired) BP Katakey from the...
MEGHALAYA

BJP gives 2-week extension to coal mining fact-finding team

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The BJP’s state unit has granted an extension of two weeks to party’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for...

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand...

Govt drops plan to remove Katakey

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The state government’s reported...
Load more

Popular news

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for...

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand...

Govt drops plan to remove Katakey

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The state government’s reported...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge