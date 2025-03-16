MSPCB gives 125 industrial approvals, highlights pollution control measures

A total of 73 “Consent to Establish” approvals fell under the red category, 55 under green, and 38 under orange. “Consent to Operate” approvals were issued for 78 red-category units, 40 in green, and 29 in orange. Additionally, under the renewal of “Consent to Operate,” 108 units fell under the red category, 113 under orange, and 71 under green

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has reported that during the year 2022-2023, a total of 125 “Consent to Establish” approvals were granted to various types of industrial units.

In its 2022-2023 annual report, the MSPCB stated under its consent management section that large-scale industrial sectors such as cement plants, captive thermal power plants, and distilleries fall under the 17 categories of highly polluting industries. Other industries include medium- and small-scale units such as captive thermal power plants, lime calcination plants, ingot manufacturing and steel rolling mills, ferroalloy manufacturing units, stone crushing units, auto workshops, auto servicing units, and DG sets.

Most of the lime calcination units are coal-fired and use traditional kilns (pajwa), which lack basic pollution control measures such as hoods and chimneys for venting smoke. The MSPCB regulates industrial effluent discharge and air emissions through the issuance of “Consent to Establish” and “Consent to Operate” under the Water and Air Acts.

While granting these consents, conditions are imposed to ensure compliance with effluent and emission standards. Industries are also required to set up effluent treatment plants and install air pollution control systems where necessary.

The board periodically collects and analyses effluent samples to verify compliance with consent conditions. Industries are instructed to install and commission pollution control systems within a stipulated timeframe when required.

According to the report’s annexure, during the year 2022-2023, a total of 73 “Consent to Establish” approvals fell under the red category, 55 under green, and 38 under orange. In the same period, “Consent to Operate” approvals were issued for 78 red-category units, 40 in green, and 29 in orange.

Additionally, under the renewal of “Consent to Operate,” 108 units fell under the red category, 113 under orange, and 71 under green.