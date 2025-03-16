Saturday, June 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Conrad Sangma re-elected as NPP national president

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was re-elected as the national president of the National People’s Party (NPP) in an organisational election held at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on Saturday.
Sangma was re-elected unopposed for the tenure from 2025-28.
Paknga Bage, former Arunachal Pradesh cabinet minister, was elected unopposed as general secretary (organisation), while Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma was re-elected unopposed as the party’s national treasurer.
Meghalaya state president, Prestone Tynsong and Manipur state president Joy Kumar Singh recommended the appointment of James PK Sangma as the national working president which was accepted by the leadership.
Following his re-election, Conrad K Sangma announced that the members of the National Committee 2025-28 will be announced shortly.
He acknowledged the absence of women and minority representation in the party’s top decision-making body but promised to accommodate them in various national level committees.
“Thank the NPP family for reaffirming their trust in my leadership by re-electing me as National President of the National People’s Party today. Together, we will continue to take NPP to its national and regional prominence along with the hopes and aspirations of our people,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post later.

