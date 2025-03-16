Sunday, March 16, 2025
With religion, one must embrace science: BJP leader backs Gadkari’s call for Muslim education

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 16 : Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday backed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s remarks on the need for education in the Muslim community, emphasising that people should pursue education alongside practising their religion.

Gadkari, while addressing a convocation ceremony at the Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur, had stated, “In our society, the community that needs education the most is the Muslim community.”

“Unfortunately, only five professions have gained popularity within this community — tea stalls, paan shops, scrap dealing, truck driving, and cleaning. If people from our society become engineers, doctors, IAS, and IPS officers, then our society will develop. We may pray in the mosque a hundred times, but if we do not embrace science and technology, what will our future hold?” Gadkari had said.

Speaking to IANS on the issue, Kadam supported Gadkari’s perspective.

“Nitin Gadkari has a holistic vision. Every individual must follow their religion, but if someone ignores science, they may face many obstacles in life. Therefore, while following religion, one must also embrace science and education,” he said, adding that such an ideology should be welcomed as education is essential for everyone.

Meanwhile, amid demands from BJP leaders to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have escalated their call for action, threatening to conduct ‘karseva’ (symbolic purification) if the government fails to act.

The two groups have planned protests outside tehsildar and district collector offices across Maharashtra, arguing that Aurangzeb’s tomb is a divisive symbol that fosters communal discord.

Reacting to this, Kadam blamed the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government for allowing people to glorify Aurangzeb.

“Some people in Maharashtra are hailing the invader Aurangzeb, and all this started during Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure. Aurangzeb tortured and killed his own father, murdered his blood relatives deceitfully, misbehaved with them, and mistreated our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also executed Veer Sambhaji and forcibly collected Jizya tax from people. Given all these historical facts, it is not right to respect such a person in our country,” Kadam said.

However, he acknowledged that Aurangzeb’s tomb is protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) due to decisions made during the Congress rule.

“Since it falls under the ambit of law, certain procedures must be followed while respecting legal frameworks,” he added.

The controversy surrounding Aurangzeb’s legacy continues to be a polarising issue in Maharashtra, with political and right-wing groups taking strong positions on historical narratives and their modern-day implications.

