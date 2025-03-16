Sunday, March 16, 2025
NATIONAL

Arvind Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap, passes away

By: Agencies

Jaipur, March 16 : Arvind Singh Mewar, a prominent member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, passed away after a prolonged illness early Sunday.

He was 80.

He resided at Shambhu Niwas in the City Palace, where he was also undergoing treatment.

Mewar, the descendant of the legendary Maharana Pratap, was the son of Bhagwat Singh Mewar and Sushila Kumari Mewar.

Arvind Singh Mewar’s elder brother, Mahendra Singh Mewar, passed away on November 10, 2024.

The Mewar royal family witnessed a legal battle over ancestral properties.

From 1963 to 1983, former Maharana Bhagwat Singh leased out several royal properties. This decision angered his elder son, Mahendra Singh Mewar, who filed a lawsuit demanding an equal division of the assets, challenging the traditional rule of Primogeniture.

Primogeniture, implemented post-independence, ensured that the eldest son inherited the royal legacy and its properties.

However, Bhagwat Singh countered Mahendra Singh’s legal challenge, stating that the royal assets were indivisible.

On May 15, 1984, Bhagwat Singh named his younger son, Arvind Singh Mewar, as the executor of the family’s properties in his will.

Arvind Singh Mewar played a significant role in promoting Udaipur as a global wedding destination.

“Back then, many people laughed at the idea, considering it a joke. But today, not just Rajasthan, but the entire country has embraced the trend of destination weddings,” said his son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.

The last rites of Arvind Singh Mewar will be performed on Monday. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at the City Palace from 7 a.m. followed by his final journey at 11 a.m. The procession will start from Shambhu Niwas and pass through Badi Pol, Jagdish Chowk, Ghantaghar, Bada Bazaar, and Delhi Gate before reaching Mahasatiya for the final rites.

–IANS

