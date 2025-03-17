Conrad inaugurates scientific coal block mining in Meghalaya

Khliehriat, March 17: In a historic moment for the state of Meghalaya, the first scientific coal block mining in Meghalaya at ‘Saryngkham-A’ Coal Mine, Byndihati, East Jaintia Hills district was today inaugurated by Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma through video conferencing.

The programme was held at Byndihati and attended by Cabinet Minister, Kyrmen Shylla, Sutnga-Saipung MLA,Santa Mary Shylla, Executive Member, Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), Hambertus Nongtdu, Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District, Shivansh Awasthi, Superintendent of Police of the district, Giri Prasad and people of the area.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma congratulated all concerned stakeholders including officials, mine owners, other mining lease applicants, the owner of this particular mining lease, namely Dapmain Shylla of Byndihatiwho for making scientific mining in the state of Meghalaya a reality.

He also stated that the last 10 to 11 years had been one of the most difficult years for a lot of the citizens of the state especially those who are directly and indirectly connected with the coal industry as they went through great financial hardships.

Sangma recalled that in 2018 when he became the Chief Minister for the first time, leading the MDA Government, the issue of coal mining ban was accorded top priority by the government with the hard work in the last six to seven years having yielded fruits through the inauguration of the 1st Scientific Mining Coal Block in Meghalaya.

“The journey wasn’t so easy. The journey wasn’t very clear. In fact, it was like moving through uncharted territory, not knowing what challenge would come up in front of us while we moved forward, what kept us going was to see that the difficulties that our people are going through, we must find a way to resolve this and bring back normalcy for our people and our citizens, and that’s what really drove us”, he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the process of ensuring that other applicants receive the same mining permissions and are able to start the mining in a scientific manner is on. “It is always complicated and difficult for the first one or two or three of them, because they are moving in uncharted territory, not knowing what challenges may suddenly crop up and delay the process, but now that there has already been somebody who has moved and seen everything, it is now going to be easier for others who are behind now to move forward, because they have shown the way, they have cleared the way and they have managed to now show to others that this is how we have to follow the procedure”, he said.

He also said that Meghalaya had many challenges, apart from the technological aspect, we have land rights and land holding systems which are very different from the rest of the country, and hence different kind of provisions, different kind of challenges came up in order for us to be able to make this particular mining a possibility and hence it took more time than we expected.

Sangma said further that with the inauguration of the first scientific mining,in futurethere will be many more that will follow and reiterated that the government will encourage others to also apply so that this can become a normal procedure.

Meanwhile, SutngaSaipung MLA, Santa Mary Shylla in her address thanked the Chief Minister of Meghalaya under whose leadership the process of scientific coal mining in the state of Meghalaya has become a reality and expressed hope that the dream of transforming Meghalaya into a 10billion dollar economy by the year 2028 becomes a reality under his leadership.

Among others who spoke during the programme include Executive Member, Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), Hambertus Nongtdu, Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District, Shivansh Awasthi and former Khliehriat MLA, Justin Dkhar.