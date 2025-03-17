Eye on Indo-Pacific as PM Modi and Luxon vow to enhance India-NZ ties in all spheres

New Delhi, March 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade, deepening defence cooperation, and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing media after holding talks at New Delhi’s Hyderabad House, the two leaders also took a firm stance against terrorism and agreed to enhance people-to-people ties. Luxon, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday on his first official visit to India, is the first New Zealand Prime Minister to visit the country in nine years.

In his remarks, PM Modi acknowledged the New Zealand PM’s longstanding association with India. “We all saw the way he created a festive atmosphere by playing Holi in Auckland a few days ago. His affection for the Indian-origin community in New Zealand is evident from the large delegation accompanying him on this visit,” PM Modi said.

The visiting leader will join the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, as chief guest which PM Modi said reflects his leadership and engagement with India.

PM Modi noted that their discussions covered a range of topics, including trade, security, and investment, leading to several key agreements. The two leaders agreed to institutionalise defence and security cooperation, focusing on joint exercises, training programs, and collaboration in the defence industry.

PM Modi also emphasised the growing maritime security cooperation, pointing that a New Zealand naval ship is making a port call in Mumbai. Trade was another focal point of the discussion between the two leaders, with both countries agreeing to begin negotiations for a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“This will enhance mutual trade and investment potential in sectors such as dairy, food processing, and pharmaceuticals,” Prime Minister Modi said. Renewable energy, critical minerals, forestry, and horticulture were identified as priority areas for investment and collaboration. PM Modi expressed confidence that the business delegation accompanying Luxon would explore new opportunities in India. The leaders also emphasised sports diplomacy, acknowledging the historic sporting ties between India and New Zealand.

“We have decided to celebrate 100 years of sporting relations between our two countries in 2026,” PM Modi said, adding that both nations would collaborate in sports science, psychology, and medicine, while also facilitating player exchanges and coaching programs.

On immigration, PM Modi stressed the importance of a formal agreement to facilitate the mobility of skilled workers while tackling illegal migration. He also highlighted the need for greater digital cooperation, including the expansion of UPI connectivity and digital transactions.

Additionally, he invited New Zealand universities to establish campuses in India to strengthen educational ties. Addressing terrorism, both leaders strongly condemned attacks such as the 2019 Christchurch attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, reiterating that terrorism in any form is unacceptable. “Strict action against the culprits of terrorist attacks is necessary.

We will continue to cooperate against terrorist, separatist, and fundamentalist elements,” said PM Modi, urging New Zealand’s continued support in addressing anti-India activities by illegal elements in the country. Emphasising the shared vision for the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous region.

He welcomed New Zealand’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative, stressing that both nations believe in “development, not expansionism.” Using a sports analogy, PM Modi likened the growing India-New Zealand partnership to a rugby strategy, stating, “In the language of rugby, we both are ready to front up for the bright future of our relations. We are ready to step up together and take responsibility for a bright partnership, and I am confident that our partnership will prove to be a match-winning partnership for the people of both countries.”

Following the meeting, both leaders witnessed the exchange of several bilateral agreements. Luxon, while addressing media, praised the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

“We have just concluded a series of highly productive meetings and witnessed a number of government-to-government arrangements that will strengthen the growing ties between India and New Zealand,” he said.

He emphasised that their joint statement captured the breadth of discussions and outlined their shared ambitions. “I hope that our meeting has left Prime Minister Modi in no doubt about the profound depth of New Zealand’s commitment to building a deep, broad-based, and enduring relationship with the great nation of India,” Luxon said.

He underscored New Zealand’s commitment to increasing collaboration across various sectors, including defence, security, trade, education, tourism, sports, and culture. On trade, Luxon acknowledged the potential for expansion, stating that the current annual two-way trade of NZD 3 billion could grow significantly.

“It is in that context that I am pleased to announce the launch of Free Trade Agreement negotiations, which will be ambitious, balanced, and mutually beneficial,” he said. Discussing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, Luxon reiterated New Zealand’s commitment to regional stability.

He highlighted ongoing cooperation in maritime security, pointing to the Royal New Zealand Navy’s leadership in the Combined Task Force 150, which focuses on safeguarding trade routes and countering smuggling, piracy, and terrorism in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden. He further expressed pride in New Zealand’s inclusion in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, aligning both countries in their shared vision for regional peace and prosperity.

Highlighting the contributions of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, Luxon said the delegation accompanying him included influential figures from business, law, education, media, and sports.

“The depth and importance of these links are reflected in the delegation of proud Kiwi-Indians who have joined me on this mission,” he said. He also spoke at length about the strong sporting ties between the two nations, calling cricket a “shared passion.”

He was joined by New Zealand cricket greats Ross Taylor and Ajaz Patel, who are accompanying him as part of the delegation. Luxon humorously referred to the recent Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand, joking that he and PM Modi had mutually avoided discussing the outcome to prevent a “major diplomatic incident”! To further cement diplomatic engagement, Luxon announced that New Zealand would increase its diplomatic presence in India by more than 60 per cent.

“This underscores our commitment to the relationship and our ambition to see it grow even further,” he said.

Ending on a note of friendship, Luxon extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit New Zealand at his convenience. Earlier in the day, Luxon paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before heading to Hyderabad House for bilateral talks.

Taking to social media platform X, he posted, “New Zealand and India bookend the Indo-Pacific, but distance is no barrier to our pursuit of a brighter future for both our nations. Thank you for welcoming me to New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

