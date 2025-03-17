Investigation on against army officer in sexual harassment case

SHILLONG, March 16: Police are investigating allegations of sexual harassment against a senior army officer, Brigadier Neelesh Anand, following an FIR filed by the wife of a colonel.
The complaintant alleged that the officer made inappropriate remarks, used abusive language, and attempted to intimidate her.
The victim cited past incidents in April and July 2024 where the officer made inappropriate comments and attempted physical contact.
