VPP exploring names for nominated MDC’s post

SHILLONG, March 16: The VPP has started exploring a list of candidates to select the most eligible person to be nominated as member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

“We have not decided yet. We are exploring the names,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said on Sunday.

The autonomous district councils in Meghalaya have a strength of 30 MDCs, 29 of whom are elected while one member is nominated and holds office with due sanction from the Governor.

All elected members and the nominated member serve for a tenure of five years.