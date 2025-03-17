Monday, March 17, 2025
Trump shares PM Modi's 3-hr podcast on his social media platform

By: Agencies

Washington, March 17: US President Donald Trump on Monday morning (Indian time) shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-hour-long podcast with US-based podcaster Lex Fridman on his social media platform, Truth Social.

During the conversation, PM Modi spoke about his camaraderie with Trump, emphasising their mutual trust and commitment to prioritising their respective national interests. He lauded Trump’s “humility” and noted that the former US President appeared far more prepared for a second term compared to his first.

PM Modi praised Trump’s unwavering dedication to the United States, highlighting his resilience even after the recent assassination attempt.

“Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. His life was for his nation. This showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in nation first – Bharat first,” PM Modi said.

He recalled Trump’s personal gesture at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in 2019, where he chose to sit in the audience, calling it a testament to his humility. PM Modi further expressed admiration for Trump’s clarity of vision and well-defined roadmap for a potential second term.

Reflecting on his visit to the White House, the Prime Minister noted how Trump broke protocol by personally guiding him on a tour of the presidential residence. Despite not having met in person for years, he emphasised that their communication and trust remained strong.

When asked about Trump’s past comment that PM Modi is a better negotiator, the Prime Minister attributed it to the US President’s graciousness and humility.

“He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals,” he said, adding that his own approach to negotiations is always driven by India’s interests.

Shifting the discussion, PM Modi also fondly recalled his long-standing association with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, dating back to his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He described their recent meeting as warm and familial, mentioning Musk’s enthusiasm for DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). Highlighting governance reforms under his administration, PM Modi drew parallels between Musk’s principles of efficiency and transparency and his government’s efforts.

IANS

Multilateralism needs reforms, not wholesale condemnation: Cong criticises PM Modi’s podcast
