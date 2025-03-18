Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Army officer found dead in parking area of Ranchi housing society

By: Agencies

Ranchi, March 18:  The body of an Army officer, identified as Lt Colonel Diwakar Kumar, was found in the parking area of Ranchi’s Khelgaon Housing Society, where he resided, on Tuesday morning, police said.

Upon receiving information about a body lying in the parking lot, a team from the Khelgaon police station arrived at the scene. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of suicide. According to his family, Lt Colonel Kumar was undergoing treatment for depression and had been taking medication also.

However, the police are also exploring other angles, including the possibility of an accident or foul play. “We are investigating all aspects of the case to ascertain whether it was a suicide, an accident, or if there was any other involvement,” said Gajesh Kumar, Officer-in-Charge of Khelgaon police station.

Lt Colonel Kumar was originally from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. He was reportedly posted at the Army office in Namkum, Ranchi. According to family members, he had gone for a walk on the terrace of the building after dinner on Monday night.

The following morning, residents of the housing society discovered his body and alerted his family. News of the incident spread rapidly, drawing hundreds of onlookers to the scene. Khelgaon Housing Society is one of the largest residential complexes in Ranchi.

Lt Colonel Kumar had been on study leave between 2022 and 2024. During this period, he pursued a Master’s degree at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Ranchi University. Fellow students described him as a cheerful and friendly person.

However, it is reported that during his study leave, he became embroiled in a controversy that led the army to initiate an internal inquiry against him. Details of the controversy remain undisclosed, and it is unclear whether this had any connection to his death.

IANS

