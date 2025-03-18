MPMC urges Conrad to try for CUET exam centre in Shillong

Shillong, Mar 18: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) on Tuesday has sought Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma intervention in establishing Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centers in Shillong.

In a letter address to Chief Minister, MPMC president, Joplin Shylla said that as the CUET exam is a crucial gateway for students aspiring to pursue higher education in central universities, having accessible examination centers in the capital city will greatly benefit students, especially those from economically weaker sections.

According to her, currently, the nearest CUET examination center is in Guwahati, which poses significant challenges for students from Meghalaya.

“The financial burden of traveling long distances, coupled with accommodation costs, is especially taxing for families with limited resources. This situation not only adds to their financial strain but also creates logistical difficulties, affecting students’ performance and access to equal educational opportunities,” he said.

The MPMC president further stated that introducing CUET centers in Shillong will make the examination process more equitable and accessible. It will reduce the financial and emotional burden on students and their families and encourage more youth from Meghalaya to pursue higher education without the hindrance of logistical barriers.

“We trust in your continued commitment to the welfare of students and humbly request you to take the necessary steps to ensure the establishment of CUET examination centers in Shillong. Your support on this matter will empower and uplift aspiring students across the state,” Shylla added.