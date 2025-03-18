Tuesday, March 18, 2025
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

MPMC urges Conrad to try for CUET exam centre in Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Mar 18: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) on Tuesday has sought Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma intervention in establishing Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centers in Shillong.

In a letter address to Chief Minister, MPMC president, Joplin Shylla said that as the CUET exam is a crucial gateway for students aspiring to pursue higher education in central universities, having accessible examination centers in the capital city will greatly benefit students, especially those from economically weaker sections.

According to her, currently, the nearest CUET examination center is in Guwahati, which poses significant challenges for students from Meghalaya.

“The financial burden of traveling long distances, coupled with accommodation costs, is especially taxing for families with limited resources. This situation not only adds to their financial strain but also creates logistical difficulties, affecting students’ performance and access to equal educational opportunities,” he said.

The MPMC president further stated that introducing CUET centers in Shillong will make the examination process more equitable and accessible. It will reduce the financial and emotional burden on students and their families and encourage more youth from Meghalaya to pursue higher education without the hindrance of logistical barriers.

“We trust in your continued commitment to the welfare of students and humbly request you to take the necessary steps to ensure the establishment of CUET examination centers in Shillong. Your support on this matter will empower and uplift aspiring students across the state,” Shylla added.

Previous article
Army officer found dead in parking area of Ranchi housing society
Next article
MSPCB asked to audit industrial units at Byrnihat in a week
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible voters, including illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Election Commission of...
NATIONAL

Assam MP urges govt to rename 2 rail routes after Vaishnavite saints

Guwahati, March 18: BJP MP from Assam Dilip Saikia has requested the Union railway ministry to rename two...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka

Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of students from Meghalaya in Karnataka...
MEGHALAYA

MSPCB asked to audit industrial units at Byrnihat in a week

Shillong, Mar 18: As per directions issued by Meghalaya Chief Minister in a recent stock- taking with officials...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible...

Assam MP urges govt to rename 2 rail routes after Vaishnavite saints

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 18: BJP MP from Assam Dilip Saikia...

Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish...
Load more

Popular news

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible...

Assam MP urges govt to rename 2 rail routes after Vaishnavite saints

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 18: BJP MP from Assam Dilip Saikia...

Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge