Tuesday, March 18, 2025
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam MP urges govt to rename 2 rail routes after Vaishnavite saints

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, March 18: BJP MP from Assam Dilip Saikia has requested the Union railway ministry to rename two long-distance train routes – Guwahati-Delhi and Guwahati-Chennai – after revered Vaishnavite saints, Srimanta Sankardev and Srimanta Madhabdev, respectively.

Participating in a discussion in Parliament on the “Demands for Grants – Railway Budget 2025-26”, Saikia, who represents Darrang-Udalguri constituency, also expressed concern over the lack of railway connectivity in Darrang district.

Notably, the MP had earlier raised the issue through personal meetings, parliamentary discussions, and letters to the railway minister. He urged the central government to take immediate action on the matter.

He also demanded revival of the halting points of several trains at various railway stations in his constituency, including Khoirabari, Dekargaon, Goreswar, Majbat, Tangla and Udalguri railway stations, that were withdrawn during the COVID-19 pandemic along with some other stations across Northeast and the country.

“Revival of these halting points will help commuters from remote rural areas travel conveniently and safely to their destinations,” Saikia stated.

The MP further urged the railway ministry to operate a Vande Bharat Express train between Dibrugarh and Guwahati via Rangia and Udalguri, besides a direct train from Guwahati to Jagdalpur (Odisha), which will help over 45 lakh people of Odisha-origin living in Assam to commute easily between Guwahati and Odisha.

He also expressed gratitude to the Union finance minister and railways minister for the gross budgetary allocation of Rs 10,440 crore for railway infrastructure projects in the Northeast.

Previous article
Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka
Next article
ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible voters, including illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Election Commission of...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka

Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of students from Meghalaya in Karnataka...
MEGHALAYA

MSPCB asked to audit industrial units at Byrnihat in a week

Shillong, Mar 18: As per directions issued by Meghalaya Chief Minister in a recent stock- taking with officials...
MEGHALAYA

MPMC urges Conrad to try for CUET exam centre in Shillong

Shillong, Mar 18: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) on Tuesday has sought Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible...

Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish...

MSPCB asked to audit industrial units at Byrnihat in a week

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 18: As per directions issued by Meghalaya...
Load more

Popular news

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible...

Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish...

MSPCB asked to audit industrial units at Byrnihat in a week

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 18: As per directions issued by Meghalaya...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge