Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Meghalaya govt concerned over students' death in Karnataka

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of students from Meghalaya in Karnataka due to food poisoning and stressed that while the government is ordering for an inquiry, it is important for the parents to also be aware about the credibility of the institutions they are sending their wards to.

Cabinet Minister and MDA 2 spokesperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh expressed concern and said that the government officials are already in Karnataka who are doing the needful to find out details about the tragic death of the student.

She said that there should be adequate awareness amongst the parents also as they prepare to send their children to unknown institutions. She said that in all likelihood the education department will come up with advisories and protocol for students being sent outside for studies.

So far two students have succumbed to the food positioning

