Tuesday, March 18, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

India exporting metro coaches, railway bogies to Australia, Europe: Ashwini Vaishnaw

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 18: India-made Metro coaches are being exported to Australia, while bogies are being sent to the UK, France, Australia and Saudi Arabia, reflecting the expanding footprint of the country’s railways at the global level, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

He informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that India is supplying other rail equipment such as propulsion systems and bogies or underframes to multiple European countries such as France, Spain, Germany, and Italy.

“Today, from our country, metro coaches are being exported to Australia. The mechanical structure below the locomotive and coaches, which is called bogie or the underframe, is being exported to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, France and Australia. Along with this the propulsion system, an important part of power electronics, is being now exported to France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany and Italy. It is a matter of great pride,” Minister Vaishnaw said in a discussion on Railways Budget.

He also highlighted that ‘Made in India’ locomotives and passenger coaches are being exported to Mozambique, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. “Soon, the Marhowra Factory in Bihar will export more than 100 locomotives will export more than 100 locomotives. Besides, forged wheels will also be exported from Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The minister pointed out that the Bihar factory which was announced by Lalu Prasad when he was railway minister gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014.

Indian Railways is not only providing safe and quality services to passengers at affordable fares but is also making a distinct identity at the global level, the minister said. He highlighted that Indian Railways is providing more subsidy to passengers as the cost of travel per km by train is Rs 1.38 but passengers are charged only 73 paise which works out to a 47 per cent subsidy. The minister further stated that Indian Railways is much safer than before with a steep fall in the number of accidents on the national transporter.

IANS

Previous article
Papon celebrates wife Shweta Mishra’s 50th birthday at 13,000 feet
Next article
Row over Aurangzeb’s tomb: Nagpur flare-up occurred after hours of mayhem in Mahal
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Army officer found dead in parking area of Ranchi housing society

Ranchi, March 18:  The body of an Army officer, identified as Lt Colonel Diwakar Kumar, was found in...
NATIONAL

SC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar

New Delhi, March 18: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till April 15 its earlier order directing that...
NATIONAL

New Zealand PM visits Akshardham temple, lauds Hindu community’s contribution back home

New Delhi, March 18: Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon visited the Akshardham temple in New Delhi...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka Chopra calls for company, ‘Who is going with me?’ for ‘The Last Five Years’

Mumbai, March 18: Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to invite fans to join her for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Army officer found dead in parking area of Ranchi housing society

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, March 18:  The body of an Army officer,...

SC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

New Zealand PM visits Akshardham temple, lauds Hindu community’s contribution back home

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Prime Minister of New Zealand,...
Load more

Popular news

Army officer found dead in parking area of Ranchi housing society

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, March 18:  The body of an Army officer,...

SC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

New Zealand PM visits Akshardham temple, lauds Hindu community’s contribution back home

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Prime Minister of New Zealand,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge