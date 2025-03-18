Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Papon celebrates wife Shweta Mishra’s 50th birthday at 13,000 feet

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 18: Playback singer Papon recently made the 50th birthday celebrations of his wife Shweta Mishra truly special by infusing an element of adventure. Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, celebrated the special day at 13,000 feet.

The couple, known for their deep bond and love for travel, made the occasion even more memorable by embracing new heights, both literally and metaphorically. The singer took to his Instagram to share a picture with his wife from the snowclad peaks.

He also penned a note in the caption, wishing his wife on her special day. He wrote, “Happy 50th to the rockstar of my life! Grateful for the incredible journey we’ve had so far, and standing together at 13,000 feet feels like the perfect way to celebrate this milestone. Here’s to embracing new peaks, new beginnings, and all the adventures ahead with open arms! Wishing you a fantastic year and a lifetime filled with joy and excitement. Cheers to you, mate”.

The post quickly garnered love from fans and fellow musicians, who flooded the comments with warm wishes for Shweta. Known for his soulful voice and deep-rooted connection to nature, Papon often shares glimpses of his personal life, and this celebration was no exception.

Earlier, Papon shared that he loves gorging on “crispy, syrupy Jalebis” on Holi. Talking about the same, the singer earlier told IANS, “This year, I will be celebrating Holi with my family, close friends, and of course, the kids. Watching them enjoy the festival with colors and laughter makes it even more special. It’s all about spreading happiness, enjoying the moment, and making beautiful memories together”.

He further mentioned, “Holi has always been about togetherness for me. In Assam, it is popularly known as Phakua or Dol Utsav, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Barpeta, where people play with local colors and sing Dol Geet, the traditional Holi songs.

As a child, I remember celebrating with my friends and family, getting drenched in colors, and enjoying the festive atmosphere. Those carefree days hold a special place in my heart”. Opening up about his favourite culinary treat, the singer pointed out to the traditional Indian sweets, Jalebi.

IANS

Land-for-job case: Rabri Devi appears before ED in Patna for grilling
India exporting metro coaches, railway bogies to Australia, Europe: Ashwini Vaishnaw
