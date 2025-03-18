Tuesday, March 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya faces revenue shortfall worth 50 per cent of its resources

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya experienced a significant revenue shortfall of Rs 1,577 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, accounting for over 50% of the state’s own resources, according to the latest report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.
The CAG’s examination of records across various departments including Taxes on Sales, Trade, Stamps & Registration, State Excise, Forest Receipts, Motor Vehicles Tax, and other Non-tax Receipts revealed under-assessments, shortfalls, non-levies, and revenue losses totaling Rs 1,577.17 crore in 70 cases. This amount represents 50.76% of the state’s own resources.
In comparison, during the 2021-22 fiscal year, Meghalaya’s own tax revenue was Rs 2,300.38 crore, comprising 16.12% of the total Revenue Receipts. The major contributors were State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) at Rs 1,117.94 crore, State Excise at Rs 308.00 crore, and Taxes on Vehicles at 99.42 crore.
The report also highlighted that, during 2022-23, the concerned departments acknowledged under-assessments, short collections, and revenue losses amounting to Rs 607.10 crore in 15 cases. Additionally, the audit uncovered compliance-related irregularities valued at Rs 612.53 crore across 123 cases, of which departments accepted 35 cases totaling Rs 411.70 crore. However, only Rs 0.82 crore has been recovered from amounts previously under audit objection.

Previous article
Scientists decode DNA of world’s largest cave fish
Next article
High Court finds no improvement in steps against illegal coal mining
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team will head to Karnataka to investigate the death of...
MEGHALAYA

Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated the scientific mining of coal after more than a...
MEGHALAYA

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted on Monday morning at Laitumkhrah Police Point after an...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU urges Centre to appoint regular VC on seniority basis

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has decided to write to the Ministry of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team...

Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated...

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted...
Load more

Popular news

State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team...

Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated...

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge