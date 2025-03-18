Meghalaya faces revenue shortfall worth 50 per cent of its resources

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya experienced a significant revenue shortfall of Rs 1,577 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, accounting for over 50% of the state’s own resources, according to the latest report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The CAG’s examination of records across various departments including Taxes on Sales, Trade, Stamps & Registration, State Excise, Forest Receipts, Motor Vehicles Tax, and other Non-tax Receipts revealed under-assessments, shortfalls, non-levies, and revenue losses totaling Rs 1,577.17 crore in 70 cases. This amount represents 50.76% of the state’s own resources.

In comparison, during the 2021-22 fiscal year, Meghalaya’s own tax revenue was Rs 2,300.38 crore, comprising 16.12% of the total Revenue Receipts. The major contributors were State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) at Rs 1,117.94 crore, State Excise at Rs 308.00 crore, and Taxes on Vehicles at 99.42 crore.

The report also highlighted that, during 2022-23, the concerned departments acknowledged under-assessments, short collections, and revenue losses amounting to Rs 607.10 crore in 15 cases. Additionally, the audit uncovered compliance-related irregularities valued at Rs 612.53 crore across 123 cases, of which departments accepted 35 cases totaling Rs 411.70 crore. However, only Rs 0.82 crore has been recovered from amounts previously under audit objection.