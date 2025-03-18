Tuesday, March 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Scientists decode DNA of world’s largest cave fish

By: By Our Reporter

Neolissochilus pnar is a species that lives in the deep caves of Meghalaya, particularly in Um Ladaw and Krem Chympe. Growing over 40 cm long, it holds the title of the largest known subterranean fish in the world

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: A team of Indian scientists have mapped the mitochondrial DNA of Neolissochilus pnar — the world’s largest cave fish found in the limestone caves of Meghalaya. Their research, published in Scientific Reports, sheds light on how this rare species has adapted to living in complete darkness.
The study was conducted by researchers from the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) in Lucknow, in collaboration with Lady Keane College in Shillong, Gauhati University in Assam, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in New Delhi.
Neolissochilus pnar is a species that lives in the deep caves of Meghalaya, particularly in Um Ladaw and Krem Chympe. Growing over 40 cm long, it holds the title of the largest known subterranean fish in the world. What makes the species more fascinating is its lack of skin pigmentation and its tiny or completely absent eyes which are adaptations that help it survive in pitch-dark caves. The fish is named after the Pnar people, to honor their cultural and ecological ties to the region.
Recently, the Speleological Association of India, a partner of the International Union of Speleology, declared N pnar as India’s first “National Cave Animal of the Year.”
Since its discovery in 2019, this species has fascinated scientists, offering valuable insights into how animals evolve in extreme environments. In their latest study, researchers examined the fish’s mitogenome, the genetic material inside mitochondria, which are responsible for producing energy in cells. Understanding these genes helps scientists trace evolutionary changes over time. The study revealed that N pnar’s mitogenome contains 37 genes, similar to other fish species.
However, some genes linked to energy production have undergone changes, likely allowing the fish to survive in caves where food is scarce. These modifications suggest that the species has developed an efficient way of conserving and utilising energy. “These findings deepen our understanding of how species adapt to harsh environments and highlight the importance of mitochondrial genetic diversity in survival. Further research is needed to explore the functional significance of these genetic changes and their role in the biology of blind fish,” the researchers noted in their study.

