Nagpur violence: Completely premeditated, will not spare culprits, says Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, March 18: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday strongly condemned the mob violence in Nagpur and warned of strict action against the culprits. “This incident seems to be completely premeditated.

There are always cars in the Mobinpura area, but yesterday there were none, which is clear from this fact,” Dy CM Shinde said in his statement made in the state council and later in the state Assembly.

“The mob attacked houses, set fire to them, and caused extensive damage to property. Some people had to be rescued. Stones were thrown at the police, some were attacked with axes. Fire brigade personnel were also attacked. All this is very unfortunate,” he said.

“Photos from some temples were burnt, this is a very serious matter. The police will investigate the root cause and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he also warned.

“Nagpur is a peace-loving city, but a plan is being made to create a rift in the society. Everyone should maintain peace and cooperate,” Dy CM Shinde appealed. Criticising the support for Aurangzeb, the Deputy CM said, “Whose is Aurangzeb? Those agitators should read the history of Sambhaji Maharaj. Supporting Aurangzeb means treason. Aurangzeb’s grave is a stain on Maharashtra. This stain should be erased, this is the feeling of the people,” he said.

Also targeting the Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi, Dy CM Shinde said, “He is speaking for specific votes, a case should be filed against him and he should be suspended.”

Azmi has been suspended till the conclusion of the ongoing budget session of the state legislature after he said that Aurangzeb was a good administrator. “Action should also be taken against Harshvardhan Sakpal (state Congress chief), who compared the Chief Minister to Aurangzeb. If not the people, then at least the minds should be protected,” he said.

IANS