Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Land-for-job case: Rabri Devi appears before ED in Patna for grilling

By: Agencies

Patna, March 18: Former Bihar Chief Minister, Rabri Devi, appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna on Tuesday after being summoned in the IRCTC Land-for-Job case.

The ED has also summoned Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, marking his first-ever questioning in this case in Patna. He reached the ED’s office separately and will be questioned at 2 pm.

The case was last heard in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on March 11, where Tej Pratap and his sister Hema Yadav appeared. The court granted conditional bail to all accused on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each, with conditions.

As per the points in the conditional bail, the accused persons were asked not to tamper with evidence, threaten witnesses and take permission before leaving the country.

Following the ED summons Rabri Devi stated, “The central and state governments are deliberately harassing us. Such cases are always raised before elections. I have full faith in the judiciary.”

The ED has been aggressively questioning RJD leaders in the land-for-job case that is linked to alleged corruption during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Union Railway Minister. On January 20, 2024 the ED questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav for 10 hours in Patna.

He was asked over 50 questions, mostly answering with ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad reportedly got angry multiple times during the questioning. On January 30, 2024 the ED interrogated Tejashwi Yadav for 11 hours in Patna.

During Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Union Railway Minister, it is alleged that government railway jobs were given in exchange for land. Poor families were forced to sell valuable land at very low prices to get jobs.

The CBI and ED are investigating the money trail and alleged illegal transactions. This case has been a major political flashpoint in Bihar. The central agencies have also summoned other family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav like Patliputra Lok Sabha MP, Misa Bharti, in the past.

IANS

