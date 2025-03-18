NEHU urges Centre to appoint regular VC on seniority basis

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has decided to write to the Ministry of Education, giving it a 48-hour deadline to respond regarding the appointment of the senior-most professor as acting Vice Chancellor (VC) in the absence of a regular VC at NEHU, Shillong.

Notably, Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has yet to officially resume his duties in person and has been on leave for the past 135 days.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Monday, attended by various stakeholders, including statutory associations — NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and NEHUSU — along with Deans of Schools and university officials.

The meeting resolved that, as per Statute 2(A) 5(i) and Statute 2(B)(2) of the NEHU Act, the senior-most professor should be allowed to assume duties as acting VC in the absence of the regular VC. The act, which empowers the university to take such action, should be invoked.

Serious concerns were raised about the unprecedented situation where the absence of a VC in Shillong has crippled the university’s functioning, particularly with the financial year ending, ongoing examinations, and other critical matters.

It was also decided that no official files — whether hard or soft copies — should be moved outside NEHU campuses to the VC while he is on leave, and any unauthorized directives from him should not be entertained.

The meeting further strongly condemned the alleged threats made by the VC, who is on leave, against the acting Registrar and other officials/employees.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun stated that the stakeholders had suggested writing a letter to the ministry, clearly demanding that the senior-most professor be allowed to assume charge as acting VC.

According to Sohtun, the absent VC has been trying to run the university by issuing directives via WhatsApp from Guwahati, which is unacceptable.

He also emphasized that neither the union nor the student community accepts the VC’s justifications for his absence, citing his failure to appoint a Pro-VC for four years and his inability to conduct the university convocation for three years.

Highlighting his neglect of even minor student issues, Sohtun asserted that they stand firm in their decision: Prof. Shukla will not be allowed to set foot on the university campus again.