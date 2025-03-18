Tuesday, March 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted on Monday morning at Laitumkhrah Police Point after an abandoned bag sparked a bomb scare, prompting police to cordon off the area.
Upon receiving the information around 9 am, police halted all vehicles heading toward Laitumkhrah Police Point. Shops were closed, and people were prevented from going about their daily activities.
A bomb squad was promptly called to examine the suspicious bag. However, upon inspection, they found only a laptop, some medicines, and a few documents inside.
Police later confirmed that the bag belonged to the owner of a nearby hotel, who had accidentally left it behind.

