Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted on Monday morning at Laitumkhrah Police Point after an abandoned bag sparked a bomb scare, prompting police to cordon off the area.

Upon receiving the information around 9 am, police halted all vehicles heading toward Laitumkhrah Police Point. Shops were closed, and people were prevented from going about their daily activities.

A bomb squad was promptly called to examine the suspicious bag. However, upon inspection, they found only a laptop, some medicines, and a few documents inside.

Police later confirmed that the bag belonged to the owner of a nearby hotel, who had accidentally left it behind.