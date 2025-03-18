Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Priyanka Chopra calls for company, ‘Who is going with me?’ for ‘The Last Five Years’

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 18: Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to invite fans to join her for the premiere of “The Last Five Years.” She excitedly asked, ‘Who is going with me?’ in a recent post.

Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” kicks off its Broadway premiere run at the Hudson Theatre on March 18, with the official opening night set for April 6. The production is directed by Whitney White.

Priyanka’s husband, actor Nick Jonas, and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren lead the cast of the two-hander as Jamie and Cathy, respectively. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to express her excitement and shared the poster of the film, captioning, “Who is going with me?? @ thelastfiveyears.” A few days ago, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ to give a sneak peek at Broadway’s upcoming “The Last Five Years.”

“Sharing photos from his visit to the show on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Last night on @fallontonight for @thelastfiveyears – 4 day countdown until performances start!.” Last month, Priyanka Chopra accompanied Nick Jonas for their ‘first theatre trip’ to see his Broadway production “The Last Five Years.”

The couple was joined by their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick posted a couple of their photos on social media. One image showed little Malti pointing towards a poster of Nick.

The next few pictures showed poster and hoardings outside the theatre. Nick captioned the post, “Three week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today (red ehart emoji) @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears.”

“The Last Five Years centers” on two New Yorkers—Jamie (Jonas), an up-and-coming author, and Cathy (Warren), an aspiring actress—whose love story unfolds over five years. Jamie’s journey is presented in chronological order, while Cathy’s is told in reverse, starting at the end of their marriage.

IANS

Majority of Indians long-term investors, volatility inherent feature of economic progress: NSE CEO
New Zealand PM visits Akshardham temple, lauds Hindu community’s contribution back home
