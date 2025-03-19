Wednesday, March 19, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Cong’s women wing moves CM to set up CUET centres in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 18: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to intervene in establishing Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centres in Shillong.
In a letter addressed to the chief minister, MPMC president Joplin Shylla emphasised that the CUET exam serves as a crucial gateway for students aspiring to pursue higher education in central universities. She noted that having accessible examination centres in Shillong would greatly benefit students, particularly those from economically weaker sections, while pointing out that the nearest CUET examination centre is currently in Guwahati, which presents significant challenges for students.

Foreign delegates participating in the 3rd International Shillong Trade Fair call on KHADC CEM Shemborlang Rynjah and other Council officials. The fair is organised at Madan Iewrynghep, Laitumkhrah, and will continue till March 26.
Decision on rlys should be based on people’s will: Hek to Centre
