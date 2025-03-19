Cong’s women wing moves CM to set up CUET centres in state

SHILLONG, March 18: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to intervene in establishing Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centres in Shillong.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, MPMC president Joplin Shylla emphasised that the CUET exam serves as a crucial gateway for students aspiring to pursue higher education in central universities. She noted that having accessible examination centres in Shillong would greatly benefit students, particularly those from economically weaker sections, while pointing out that the nearest CUET examination centre is currently in Guwahati, which presents significant challenges for students.