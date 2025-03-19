Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Decision on rlys should be based on people’s will: Hek to Centre

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 18: Cabinet Minister and BJP legislator, AL Hek has urged the central government to make a final decision on railways in Meghalaya based on the people’s will.
Hek suggested that railways should debut in Khasi-Jaintia Hills region if people want it, and if they are against, the project should be scrapped.
He emphasized that the focus should be on the people’s interest, not the political parties.
Pressure groups in the region have opposed railways, fearing it would lead to influx.
Meanwhile, Hek assured that the BJP’s fact-finding team on coal would not be another smoke without fire, and the conclusions would be reached.

