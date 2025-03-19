Wednesday, March 19, 2025
HNLC to contest ban imposed on it before Tribunal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Mar 19: The proscribed HNLC for the first time has decided to contest against the ban imposed by the Union Home Ministry before the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal.

The HNLC on March 6 had appointed Fernando Shangpliang as its legal representative to represent the organisation in matters related to the extension of the ban imposed on the outfit.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Shangpliang informed that he was appointed by the HNLC chairman, Bobby Marwein and outfit general secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw.

He also informed that he would appear on behalf of the outfit during the hearing of the Tribunal to be held at the State Convention Centre on March 22.

Meanwhile, HNLC representative, Sadon K. Blah said, “Now the outfit through its lawyer will challenge whatever accusations which have levelled against them. We have found there are serious lapses when it comes to accusations made against the outfit, especially on the claim that all those who have been arrested are HNLC cadres,” Blah who is also the president of the HNYF said.

He said the state government should realise that the HNLC is serious about  the peace process.

According to him, the tribunal should make efforts to allow the HNLC to return to the peace process.

Stating that the HNLC was committed to the peace process through the political channel, he however said that both the Centre and State Government had expressed difficulty to consider the demand of the HNLC to lift the ban.

“Once we have failed on the political platform. The outfit is exploring the option through the legal recourse why the HNLC should be not declared as the ban organisation,” he said.

It may be recalled that during the sitting of the tribunal held on February 18, the state government had submitted documents justifying continuation of the ban imposed on insurgent group HNLC as an unlawful organisation.

During the sitting, comprehensive details of all cases involving the HNLC were reviewed, including information that it was involved in 48 criminal cases—ranging from explosions to the planting of explosives in Meghalaya—between November 16, 2019, and June 30, 2024.

During the same period, authorities recorded the surrender of three members of the group and the arrest of 73 others, underscoring the intensity of the crackdown on the outfit.

The Tribunal is headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court. It has been tasked with determining whether there are sufficient causes to declare the HNLC, with all its factions, wings, and front organizations, as an unlawful association.

The central government had declared the HNLC as a banned organization for five years on November 14 last year, citing its involvement in violent incidents and activities deemed prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The Home Ministry explained that HNLC’s stated objective of seceding areas of Meghalaya, predominantly inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes, coupled with its continued intimidation and extortion of funds from the civilian population, warranted the ban.

The government’s decision was reinforced by the group’s continued links with other insurgent outfits in the Northeast for the purposes of extortion and intimidation.

In accordance with the tribunal’s procedures, both the Centre and the state government were asked to make necessary arrangements for the service of notice, with reports supported by affidavits and relevant documentation.

