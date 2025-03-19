Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Hemanta Kalita asked Lovlina to withdraw from women’s Nationals, alleges BFI chief Ajay Singh

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, March 19: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh alleged that Tokyo Olympic bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain and other boxers from Assam have been asked, by suspended BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita, not to participate in the Women’s National Championships, starting from March 21.

BFI conducted an emergency press conference on Wednesday in the national capital, where the BFI chief alleged that Kalita, who is secretary of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association, asked Lovlina not to participate in the upcoming nationals, after which the Olympic medallist is considering her participation in the tournament.

“Assam is discouraging players from participating in the women’s Nationals. Lovlina has recorded a video of support. But officers have received a call that she has been asked by Hemanta Kalita not to participate. Because she owes a lot to Assam boxing, she is reconsidering her participation,” Singh told reporters.

On Tuesday, the BFI chief suspended Kalita and Treasurer Digvijay Singh after an independent investigation led by Justice (Retd.) Sudhir Kumar Jain found the duo guilty of “serious charges of financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds”.

The inquiry was initiated after a complaint was filed accusing the two individuals of unauthorised fund withdrawals, fraudulent billing and abuse of power. “Justice Jain has concluded his investigation and submitted his report, which has found both of you guilty of serious charges of financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds.

The findings of the report establish a clear breach of fiduciary duties and responsibilities expected from individuals holding key positions within the Federation. “In light of the gravity of the findings and to ensure the integrity and transparency of the Federation’s operations, it has been decided to suspend you both from your respective positions as secretary general and treasurer of the Boxing Federation of India with immediate effect. You are hereby restrained from performing any duties or exercising any authority in these capacities,” a letter from Singh to Kalita read

Kalita was one of the four candidates for the presidential post in the upcoming BFI election. However, his nomination was rejected due to the mandatory cooling-off period required after serving two consecutive four-year terms as an office bearer.

IANS

