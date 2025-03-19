Wednesday, March 19, 2025
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Meghalaya students in Karnataka to be lodged in rehab centre after discharge from hospital

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Mar 19: The District Administration of Mandya, Karnataka has decided to rehabilitate the 22 students from Meghalaya to the Rehabilitation Center or Bala Mandir Center under the guidance of the Child Protection Officer once they are discharged from the hospital.

The decision was taken during the review meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya District on Wednesday where the official delegation from Meghalaya led by Commissioner and Secretary of Home department, Cyril V Diengdoh also attended.

The official press statement from the state government also informed that in the meeting, a decision was also taken to give the opportunity to the students to sit for the final examination which will be held this month, the official statement from the state government stated.

The official press statement also stated that it will be the priority of the district administration to oversee that they are able to give their examinations at the Bala Mandir Center itself.

The officials of the district administration will also monitor the diet plan that would be given by the doctor, the official statement informed.

After the review meeting at DC Office, the officials from Meghalaya were also informed that the Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights wants to have a brief interaction followed by the joint site inspection to the school where the untoward incident occurred.

⁠After the site inspection was completed, the Chairman of the KSC for protection of child right visited the hospital where these students are being treated along with the DC of Mandya District and other officials.

It was seen that the health condition of our students is improving except only one student is still in ICU under stable condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, the official delegation from Meghalaya had met the ADC of Mandya where they have sought their assistance in terms of providing us the progress on the case and the measures and steps taken to ensure effective enquiry is conducted.

The Mandya district administration agreed to give officials from Meghalaya the report which they had submitted to the Karnataka government as well as the report on the arrest being made along with the FIR, the students list being affected, the food samples tested and any other additional information.

The ADC of Mandya appointed the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) as a Nodal Officer to assist them in this inquiry.

The official delegation from Meghalaya were then led by the DDSE to visit the students admitted at the hospital for interaction and getting some lights on how they got themselves enrolled in this school and hostel which was followed by the Visit of Commissioner and Secretary of Home, Government of Meghalaya.

Previous article
Bangladesh: Teachers declared ‘unwanted’ for supporting Awami League, barred from taking classes
Next article
MeECL’s financial woes continue despite help from state government
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Empathy can help journalists beat AI: President Murmu at Ramnath Goenka Awards

New Delhi, March 19: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday noted that AI, which is disrupting the world with...
MEGHALAYA

MeECL’s financial woes continue despite help from state government

Shillong, Mar 19: Despite support from the State  Government, the MeECL continues to have financial problems even though...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Teachers declared ‘unwanted’ for supporting Awami League, barred from taking classes

Dhaka, March 19: Several teachers of Dhaka University face an uncertain future after being barred from taking classes...
NATIONAL

BSF DG reviews operational scenario, force’s preparedness in Mizoram, Assam

Aizawl/Silchar (Assam), March 19: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, who is on a three-day...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Empathy can help journalists beat AI: President Murmu at Ramnath Goenka Awards

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 19: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday...

MeECL’s financial woes continue despite help from state government

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 19: Despite support from the State  Government,...

Bangladesh: Teachers declared ‘unwanted’ for supporting Awami League, barred from taking classes

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 19: Several teachers of Dhaka University face...
Load more

Popular news

Empathy can help journalists beat AI: President Murmu at Ramnath Goenka Awards

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 19: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday...

MeECL’s financial woes continue despite help from state government

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 19: Despite support from the State  Government,...

Bangladesh: Teachers declared ‘unwanted’ for supporting Awami League, barred from taking classes

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 19: Several teachers of Dhaka University face...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge