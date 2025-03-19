Meghalaya students in Karnataka to be lodged in rehab centre after discharge from hospital

Shillong, Mar 19: The District Administration of Mandya, Karnataka has decided to rehabilitate the 22 students from Meghalaya to the Rehabilitation Center or Bala Mandir Center under the guidance of the Child Protection Officer once they are discharged from the hospital.

The decision was taken during the review meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya District on Wednesday where the official delegation from Meghalaya led by Commissioner and Secretary of Home department, Cyril V Diengdoh also attended.

The official press statement from the state government also informed that in the meeting, a decision was also taken to give the opportunity to the students to sit for the final examination which will be held this month, the official statement from the state government stated.

The official press statement also stated that it will be the priority of the district administration to oversee that they are able to give their examinations at the Bala Mandir Center itself.

The officials of the district administration will also monitor the diet plan that would be given by the doctor, the official statement informed.

After the review meeting at DC Office, the officials from Meghalaya were also informed that the Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights wants to have a brief interaction followed by the joint site inspection to the school where the untoward incident occurred.

⁠After the site inspection was completed, the Chairman of the KSC for protection of child right visited the hospital where these students are being treated along with the DC of Mandya District and other officials.

It was seen that the health condition of our students is improving except only one student is still in ICU under stable condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, the official delegation from Meghalaya had met the ADC of Mandya where they have sought their assistance in terms of providing us the progress on the case and the measures and steps taken to ensure effective enquiry is conducted.

The Mandya district administration agreed to give officials from Meghalaya the report which they had submitted to the Karnataka government as well as the report on the arrest being made along with the FIR, the students list being affected, the food samples tested and any other additional information.

The ADC of Mandya appointed the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) as a Nodal Officer to assist them in this inquiry.

The official delegation from Meghalaya were then led by the DDSE to visit the students admitted at the hospital for interaction and getting some lights on how they got themselves enrolled in this school and hostel which was followed by the Visit of Commissioner and Secretary of Home, Government of Meghalaya.