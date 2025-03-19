MeECL’s financial woes continue despite help from state government

Shillong, Mar 19: Despite support from the State Government, the MeECL continues to have financial problems even though the department claims that the overall financial situation has improved but they have a long way to go.

Power Minister, AT Mondal on Wednesday told reporters that the financial health of the MeECL is still under tremendous strain but they are working hard and lot of steps have been taken to mitigate the situation.

Informing that the Corporation does not have any dues apart from NTPC which will be cleared by 2027-28, the Minister asserted that they need some more time to neutralize the financial situation in the Corporation.

Meghalaya Government earlier this month also rolled out the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025 with an aim to provide relief to electricity consumers by allowing them to settle their outstanding electricity dues with certain benefits.

The Government is looking to collect around Rs 119 crore pending dues from domestic consumers who have below 5 kw power consumption, adding out of 1Rs 19 crores, Rs 25 crores will be given as rebate.

The Minister added that the Corporation is still at loss but they feel that the consumers must be given some respite.

As of now, the response to the OTS of the Government is quite impressive and the number of people who would opt for this scheme is expected to rise further in coming days.

The move will allow 45000 consumers to clear their outstanding bills to the tune of Rs 119 crores by offering waivers on delayed payment charges.