MSCPCR seeks report from Karnataka body on deaths of Meghalaya students

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Mar 19: The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has requested a detailed report from its counterpart (Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights) to assess and address the gaps that lead to such violations on the right to protection for the children.

MSCPCR chairperson, Agatha K Sangma said that the state commission is saddened to learn of the demise of two students from the state hailing from Lyndem village under Pynursla Sub Division and Sohparu village under Nongstoin.

“Any loss of life is regrettable particularly when it involves children from the state in such tragic incidents which should not have occurred in the first place,” she said while stating that the state commission also strongly condemns those involved in violating the right to survival of the child.

Sangma also informed that the state commission is working closely with its counterpart to ensure that appropriate measures are taken against those involved and also to assist in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the 22 students from Meghalaya who were also affected in this incident.

She further said that the state commission wishes for the speedy recovery of the students, who are the bright future of our state so that they can shine and participate in fulfilling their roles as children.

