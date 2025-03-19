Wednesday, March 19, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

National seminar on traditional crafts concludes successfully at USTM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, March 19: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) successfully hosted a two-day national seminar on traditional crafts, emphasizing the significance of indigenous craftsmanship in community empowerment and the preservation of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Organized by the Department of Social Work, USTM, with support from ICSSR-NERC, Shillong, the seminar brought together experts, academicians, policymakers, and artisans to explore the role of traditional crafts in fostering self-sufficient village economies and sustainable livelihoods.

Delivering the keynote address, Shri M.C. Omi Ningshen, IRS, Managing Director of the North-East Cane & Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), provided an insightful analysis of the challenges faced by traditional artisans in the globalized market.

He highlighted key concerns, including the diminishing appreciation for handmade products, market saturation, and limited access to larger commercial platforms. Shri Ningshen also underscored the immense potential of bamboo as a sustainable and eco-friendly material, emphasizing its viability as an alternative to fiber-based doors, particularly given its abundant availability in Northeast India.

The seminar featured distinguished speakers, including Shrimati Anu Mandal, CEO of AVA Creation, who shared her organization’s initiatives in empowering women weavers through access to weaving centers, raw materials, design support, and market linkages.

Mr. Joshua B. Phanwar, an MBA graduate from IIM-Bangalore and Technical Advisor at Bethany Society, Meghalaya, spoke on the importance of skill development in enabling vulnerable communities to achieve economic security through sustainable livelihoods.

In his welcome address, Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, reiterated Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of self-sufficient villages, emphasizing the crucial role of craftsmanship in ensuring economic independence and social sustainability. Prof. R.K. Sharma, Advisor, USTM, provided the introductory remarks, shedding light on the diverse and vibrant handicraft traditions of Northeast India.

Convened by Dr. Amir Hussain from the Department of Social Work, USTM, the seminar facilitated enriching discussions on strategies to enhance the sustainability and market reach of traditional crafts.

The event concluded on a promising note, reinforcing the need to preserve and promote indigenous crafts, with a special focus on the unique handicraft heritage of Northeast India.

 

Previous article
Police arrest Nagpur violence mastermind Faheem Khan, get 3-day custody
Next article
Hemanta Kalita asked Lovlina to withdraw from women’s Nationals, alleges BFI chief Ajay Singh
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HNLC to contest ban imposed on it before Tribunal

  Shillong, Mar 19: The proscribed HNLC for the first time has decided to contest against the ban imposed...
NATIONAL

Hemanta Kalita asked Lovlina to withdraw from women’s Nationals, alleges BFI chief Ajay Singh

New Delhi, March 19: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh alleged that Tokyo Olympic bronze-winner Lovlina...
NATIONAL

Police arrest Nagpur violence mastermind Faheem Khan, get 3-day custody

Nagpur, March 19: The police on Wednesday arrested Faheem Khan, the city president of the Minority Democratic Party,...
NATIONAL

India building digital solutions to transform global health and development: Bill Gates

New Delhi, March 19: India is not just building digital innovations to empower its citizens but also creating...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HNLC to contest ban imposed on it before Tribunal

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Mar 19: The proscribed HNLC for the first...

Hemanta Kalita asked Lovlina to withdraw from women’s Nationals, alleges BFI chief Ajay Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 19: Boxing Federation of India (BFI)...

Police arrest Nagpur violence mastermind Faheem Khan, get 3-day custody

NATIONAL 0
Nagpur, March 19: The police on Wednesday arrested Faheem...
Load more

Popular news

HNLC to contest ban imposed on it before Tribunal

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Mar 19: The proscribed HNLC for the first...

Hemanta Kalita asked Lovlina to withdraw from women’s Nationals, alleges BFI chief Ajay Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 19: Boxing Federation of India (BFI)...

Police arrest Nagpur violence mastermind Faheem Khan, get 3-day custody

NATIONAL 0
Nagpur, March 19: The police on Wednesday arrested Faheem...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge