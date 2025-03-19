National seminar on traditional crafts concludes successfully at USTM

Guwahati, March 19: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) successfully hosted a two-day national seminar on traditional crafts, emphasizing the significance of indigenous craftsmanship in community empowerment and the preservation of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Organized by the Department of Social Work, USTM, with support from ICSSR-NERC, Shillong, the seminar brought together experts, academicians, policymakers, and artisans to explore the role of traditional crafts in fostering self-sufficient village economies and sustainable livelihoods.

Delivering the keynote address, Shri M.C. Omi Ningshen, IRS, Managing Director of the North-East Cane & Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), provided an insightful analysis of the challenges faced by traditional artisans in the globalized market.

He highlighted key concerns, including the diminishing appreciation for handmade products, market saturation, and limited access to larger commercial platforms. Shri Ningshen also underscored the immense potential of bamboo as a sustainable and eco-friendly material, emphasizing its viability as an alternative to fiber-based doors, particularly given its abundant availability in Northeast India.

The seminar featured distinguished speakers, including Shrimati Anu Mandal, CEO of AVA Creation, who shared her organization’s initiatives in empowering women weavers through access to weaving centers, raw materials, design support, and market linkages.

Mr. Joshua B. Phanwar, an MBA graduate from IIM-Bangalore and Technical Advisor at Bethany Society, Meghalaya, spoke on the importance of skill development in enabling vulnerable communities to achieve economic security through sustainable livelihoods.

In his welcome address, Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, reiterated Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of self-sufficient villages, emphasizing the crucial role of craftsmanship in ensuring economic independence and social sustainability. Prof. R.K. Sharma, Advisor, USTM, provided the introductory remarks, shedding light on the diverse and vibrant handicraft traditions of Northeast India.

Convened by Dr. Amir Hussain from the Department of Social Work, USTM, the seminar facilitated enriching discussions on strategies to enhance the sustainability and market reach of traditional crafts.

The event concluded on a promising note, reinforcing the need to preserve and promote indigenous crafts, with a special focus on the unique handicraft heritage of Northeast India.