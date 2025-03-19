Second Meghalaya boy dies in Karnataka, school shut

SHILLONG, March 18: Food poisoning claimed the life of another student from Meghalaya studying in Karnataka.

Sources said 12-year-old Namewantei Marwein from Sohparu village in Nongstoin passed away at Mysore’s Apollo Hospital at 12.30 am on Tuesday.

They said the boy was shifted to the hospital as he was in critical condition. He was studying in Class 6 at Gokula Vidyasamsthe in T. Kagepura of Malavalli Taluk in Mandya, Karnataka.

Following the death of the two students, the authorities in Karnataka have reportedly shut the school.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said he was pained to learn about Namewantei’s passing.

“My deepest condolences to the family. Our government will extend ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin and also take care of the medical expenditure of all the ailing children. Our team is in Karnataka to assist the families in this difficult time. Prayers for their recovery,” he posted on X.

Namewantei was the second boy from Meghalaya after 13-year-old Khrehlang Khongtani who died of food poisoning in the same school. The latter was a Class 7 student and hailed from Lyndem in East Khasi Hills district’s Pynursla.

So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A state team, consisting of officials from the Education Department reached Karnataka and took stock of the situation.

The team met the Mandya district magistrate and visited the hospital where the students belonging to Meghalaya were undergoing treatment. They also visited the residential school where the incident took place and met all the stakeholders. The team will be submitting its report to the Education Department.

The Commissioner & Secretary of Home (Police), Cyril VD Diengdoh also reached Mandya with the administrative and police officials concerned.

The Mandya District Magistrate, Dr Kumara told the Meghalaya team that the police were investigating the case and three people, including the owner of the school and the hostel warden, have been arrested.

Senior medical officers of the hospital were present to brief Diengdoh on the status of the students from Meghalaya. Twenty-two students from Meghalaya are in stable condition and are being monitored closely.

State govt to press for inquiry, justice

The state government has sought from its Karnataka counterpart an inquiry into the death of the two students and justice for their families. Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh lamented that the students paid with their lives in pursuit of education outside Meghalaya. She expressed condolences to the bereaved members of their families.

Lyngdoh said the incident was a matter of grave concern and that parents should be aware of the credibility and management of institutions before sending their children to unknown institutions. She emphasised the importance of education but said parents should be wary of where they send their wards.

She referred to past instances of students from the state pursuing courses in unrecognised institutions. She advised the students to check the credibility of such institutions.

“The state government is working on this issue and is confident that the education department will provide an advisory,” she said.

MSCPCR seeks report from Karnataka counterpart

The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has written to its Karnataka counterpart seeking a report on the death of two students from the state due to alleged food poisoning.

MSCPCR chairperson, Agatha K Sangma on Tuesday said they are waiting for a formal reply from Karnataka.

“We have been in touch with our state government just to make sure we can provide full assistance to them,” she said.