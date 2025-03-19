MLAs’ assets greater than budget of key state sectors: ADR report

SHILLONG, March 18: A report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed startling figures about the wealth of Meghalaya MLAs, with some having assets that surpassed the budgets of the state’s key sectors.

The report, released on Monday, also shed light on criminal cases and gender disparity.

Metbah Lyngdoh of the United Democratic Party (UDP) tops the list with assets worth Rs 146.31 crore, making him the wealthiest MLA in the state. Following him is Methodius Dkhar of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party, with his total assets amounting to Rs 55.10 crore, while Sniawbhalang Dhar of the National People’s Party (NPP) has assets worth Rs 45.35 crore.

Following closely is the wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Gambegre MLA Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma of the NPP. She has assets worth Rs 34.11 crore with liabilities exceeding Rs 10.23 crore.

Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar (UDP) and former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have assets worth Rs 29.54 crore and Rs 28.20 crore respectively.

Coming One Ymbon (NPP) has declared assets worth Rs 23.85 crore, followed by Sosthenes Sohtun (NPP) who has assets worth Rs 19.69 crore. Lahkmen Rymbui (UDP) is next, with assets totaling Rs 19.19 crore, followed by Kartush R Marak (Ind) at Rs 18.79 crore and Alexander Laloo Hek (BJP) at Rs 16.96 crore.

Brening A Sangma (NPP) has assets worth Rs 16.01 crore. Charles Pyngrope (TMC) and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma (NPP) have declared assets worth Rs 14.56 crore and Rs 14.05 crore respectively.

Sanbor Shullai (BJP) possesses assets worth Rs 12.85 crore, Prestone Tynsong (NPP) Rs 12.29 crore, and Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi (TMC) Rs 11.92 crore. Shakliar Warjri (UDP) has assets worth Rs 9.32 crore, followed by Sanjay A Sangma (NPP) at Rs 9.13 crore and Miani D Shira (TMC) at Rs 8.88 crore.

Pius Marwein (UDP) owns assets worth Rs 8.22 crore, while Dr Celestine Lyngdoh (NPP) has assets worth Rs 8.13 crore. Damanbait Lamare (NPP) owns assets of Rs 5.24 crore, Balajied Kupar Synrem (UDP) Rs 4.88 crore, and Gavin Miguel Mylliem (NPP) Rs 4.73 crore.

Thomas A Sangma (NPP) has assets valued at Rs 3.83 crore, while Marcuise N Marak’s (NPP) has assets worth Rs 3.72 crore. Santa Mary Shylla (NPP) possesses assets of Rs 3.31 crore, followed by Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah (NPP) at Rs 2.97 crore, Mayralborn Syiem (UDP) at Rs 2.85 crore, and Charles Marngar (NPP) at Rs 2.84 crore.

Paul Lyngdoh (UDP) has assets worth Rs 2.81 crore, while the assets of Ampareen Lyngdoh (NPP) are valued at Rs 2.79 crore. Abu Taher Mondal (NPP) has assets worth Rs 2.59 crore. Kyrmen Shylla (UDP) has assets of Rs 1.95 crore, followed by Timothy Dalbot Shira (NPP) at Rs 1.78 crore, Marthon J Sangma (NPP) at Rs 1.73 crore, and Subir Marak (NPP) at Rs 1.72 crore. Limison D Sangma (NPP) has assets worth Rs 1.71 crore, Rakkam A Sangma (NPP) at Rs 1.71 crore, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit (VPP) at Rs 1.49 crore, Jim M Sangma (NPP) at Rs 1.42 crore, and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah (UDP) at Rs. 1.35 crore.

Other crorepati MLAs include Banteidor Lyngdoh (NPP) with assets worth Rs 1.24 crore, Wailadmiki Shylla (NPP) Rs 1.10 crore, and Heaving Stone Kharpran (VPP) Rs 1.09 crore.

Thomas A Sangma, who represents the North Tura (ST) seat, is the only legislator with a criminal case against women. He has been named in two serious IPC/BNS charges.

The ADR report raised concern about gender disparity in the Assembly. Out of the 60 MLAs, 56 are men (93%), while only four are women (7%).

According to the report, 20 MLAs (33%) completed education between the 5th and the 12th standards, 26 MLAs (43%) are graduates or hold professional degrees, and 14 MLAs (23%) have post-graduate qualifications or higher.