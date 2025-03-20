Thursday, March 20, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Man assaults female staff of Umroi Airport, arrested later

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: A female employee of Shillong Airport was assaulted by an unidentified individual on Wednesday morning outside the airport. The assailant was arrested later in the evening.
Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police, Vivekanand Singh Rathore, stated that the incident occurred at around 8:30 AM when the victim, Ellana Lyngdoh Mawphlang (27), was attacked near the approach road to Umroi Airport.
Investigations revealed that the assailant struck her with a broken beer bottle and a stone while she was on her way to work. The weapons used in the attack were recovered from the crime scene.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to Bhoirymbong Community Health Centre. Due to the severity of her condition, she was later referred to NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, for further medical treatment.
The accused, identified as Kyrshanlang Marngar (21), a resident of Dongrudwah Nongrah, Umroi, Ri-Bhoi, was arrested later in the day.

