HNLC to contest designation of unlawful body

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The HNLC has decided to contest its designation as an unlawful organisation before the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal.

On March 6, the HNLC appointed Fernando Shangpliang as its legal counsel. He will represent the outfit in matters concerning the extension of its designation as an unlawful organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs. A hearing of the tribunal will be held at the State Convention Centre on March 22.

HNLC representative Sadon K Blah told reporters the outfit will contest the designation legally. “The outfit will challenge whatever accusations have been levelled against it through its lawyer. We found that there are serious lapses when it comes to accusations made against the outfit, especially on the claim that all those who have been arrested are HNLC cadres,” Blah, who is also the president of HNYF, said.

He said the state government should realise that the HNLC is still serious about the peace process. The tribunal should make efforts to allow the outfit to return to the peace process, he stressed.

Blah said although the HNLC was committed to the peace process through the political channel, the Centre and the state government were reluctant to consider its demand to lift its designation as an unlawful organisation.

“Once, we have failed on the political platform. The outfit is now exploring the legal options – why shouldn’t it be declared as a banned organisation,” he said.

During a sitting of the tribunal held on February 18, the state government had submitted documents justifying continued designation of the HNLC as an unlawful organisation. During that sitting, comprehensive details of all cases involving the HNLC were reviewed, including information that it was involved in 48 criminal cases — ranging from explosions to the planting of explosives in Meghalaya — between November 16, 2019 and June 30, 2024.

During the same period, authorities recorded the surrender of three members of the group and the arrest of 73 others, underscoring the intensity of the crackdown on the outfit.

The tribunal is led by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court. It has been tasked with determining whether there are sufficient causes to declare the HNLC, with all its factions, wings, and front organizations, as an unlawful organisation.

The central government had declared the HNLC as a banned organization for five years on November 14 last year, citing its involvement in violent incidents and activities deemed prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The Home Ministry explained that HNLC’s stated objective of seceding areas of Meghalaya, predominantly inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes, coupled with its continued intimidation and extortion of funds from the civilian population, warranted the ban.

The government’s decision was reinforced by the group’s continued links with other insurgent outfits in the Northeast for the purposes of extortion and intimidation.

In accordance with the tribunal’s procedures, both the Centre and the state government were asked to make necessary arrangements for the service of notice, with reports supported by affidavits and relevant documentation.