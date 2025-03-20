Thursday, March 20, 2025
MEGHALAYA

MeECL under financial strain despite govt push

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) continues to have financial strain despite support from the state government.
Power Minister AT Mondal told reporters on Wednesday that MeECL’s financial health is still under tremendous strain but multiple steps have been taken to improve the situation.
Stating that the corporation has outstanding dues only with NTPC, he said the dues will be cleared by 2026-27. He added the department needs some more time to neutralise the financial situation.
Earlier this month, the state government had rolled out the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme, 2025 to provide relief to electricity consumers by allowing them to settle their outstanding electricity dues with certain benefits.
The government is looking to collect around Rs 119 crore pending dues from domestic consumers who have power consumption below 5 KW. Out of Rs 119 crore, Rs 25 crore will be given as rebate. Mondal said the consumers must be given some respite.
The response to the OTS Scheme has been quite impressive. The number of people opting for it is expected to rise in the coming days. The move will allow 45,000 consumers to clear their outstanding bills. The government will give them relief from delayed payment charges.
Meanwhile, Mondal said the government will go for regular appointments in the MeECL depending on its financial situation.
A delegation of FKJGP had met him with a demand to immediately fill up the vacant posts in MePDCL. The pressure group told him there are around 130 sanctioned posts of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer, and 125 sanctioned posts of Junior Engineer in the MePDCL.

Previous article
Opp to go easy on VPP EC
Next article
Tribal students to go to rehab centre after state intervention
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tribal students to go to rehab centre after state intervention

Twin deaths in Karnataka By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: Following Meghalaya’s intervention, the district administration of Mandya in Karnataka...
NATIONAL

Nation hails ‘India’s daughter’ Sunita Williams’ safe return

New Delhi/ Guwahati/Agartala, March 19: The nation on Wednesday hailed the safe return of “India’s daughter” Sunita Williams...
MEGHALAYA

Opp to go easy on VPP EC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: The Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will not take...
MEGHALAYA

Kharge to discuss Cong slump with all district chiefs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: Following the recent debacle in the KHADC and JHADC elections, All India Congress...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tribal students to go to rehab centre after state intervention

MEGHALAYA 0
Twin deaths in Karnataka By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: Following...

Nation hails ‘India’s daughter’ Sunita Williams’ safe return

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/ Guwahati/Agartala, March 19: The nation on Wednesday...

Opp to go easy on VPP EC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: The Opposition in the...
Load more

Popular news

Tribal students to go to rehab centre after state intervention

MEGHALAYA 0
Twin deaths in Karnataka By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: Following...

Nation hails ‘India’s daughter’ Sunita Williams’ safe return

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/ Guwahati/Agartala, March 19: The nation on Wednesday...

Opp to go easy on VPP EC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: The Opposition in the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge