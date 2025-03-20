MeECL under financial strain despite govt push

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) continues to have financial strain despite support from the state government.

Power Minister AT Mondal told reporters on Wednesday that MeECL’s financial health is still under tremendous strain but multiple steps have been taken to improve the situation.

Stating that the corporation has outstanding dues only with NTPC, he said the dues will be cleared by 2026-27. He added the department needs some more time to neutralise the financial situation.

Earlier this month, the state government had rolled out the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme, 2025 to provide relief to electricity consumers by allowing them to settle their outstanding electricity dues with certain benefits.

The government is looking to collect around Rs 119 crore pending dues from domestic consumers who have power consumption below 5 KW. Out of Rs 119 crore, Rs 25 crore will be given as rebate. Mondal said the consumers must be given some respite.

The response to the OTS Scheme has been quite impressive. The number of people opting for it is expected to rise in the coming days. The move will allow 45,000 consumers to clear their outstanding bills. The government will give them relief from delayed payment charges.

Meanwhile, Mondal said the government will go for regular appointments in the MeECL depending on its financial situation.

A delegation of FKJGP had met him with a demand to immediately fill up the vacant posts in MePDCL. The pressure group told him there are around 130 sanctioned posts of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer, and 125 sanctioned posts of Junior Engineer in the MePDCL.