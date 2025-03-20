Opp to go easy on VPP EC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will not take a hard stance against the new Executive Committee (EC), led by the VPP, during the upcoming three-day budget session starting March 26.

“We do not have many issues to raise since this is the first session of the new House,” KHADC Leader of Opposition (LoP) Titosstarwell Chyne said on Wednesday.

However, he emphasised that the Opposition expects the new EC to outline its policies for improving the overall functioning of the Council.

Chyne stated that, given the absolute mandate the new EC has received, it must meet public expectations through its governance.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that it remains uncertain whether the EC will be able to present the full budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year during the upcoming session. “So far, we have not received the list of business for the budget session,” he added.

Chyne added that he has tabled two motions — one addressing unemployment and the other concerning the ban on stone quarrying and sand mining.

As the Opposition, he said, they are keen to understand how the new EC plans to generate employment opportunities for local unemployed youth.

“We also want to hear from the EC about the measures they intend to take to address the challenges people face due to the ban on stone quarrying and sand mining,” Chyne added.