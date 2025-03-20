Nation hails ‘India’s daughter’ Sunita Williams’ safe return

New Delhi/ Guwahati/Agartala, March 19: The nation on Wednesday hailed the safe return of “India’s daughter” Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts to Earth after a being stuck in space for nine months.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams and others returned to Earth on Tuesday, hitching a different ride home to close out a saga that began with a bungled test flight more than nine months ago. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico in the early evening, just hours after departing the International Space Station. Splashdown occurred off the coast of Tallahassee in the Florida Panhandle, bringing their unplanned odyssey to an end.

Within an hour, the astronauts were out of their capsule, waving and smiling at the cameras while being hustled away in reclining stretchers for routine medical checks.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the entire team behind the safe return of “India’s daughter” Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts to Earth, saying they have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit.

“India’s daughter Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit. Their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage. I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!,” Murmu said in a post on X.

‘Earth missed you!’

“Earth missed you”: this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on their return. PM Modi welcomed Williams and her fellow Crew-9 members, saying their unwavering determination will forever inspire millions. “Welcome back, Crew9! The Earth missed you,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions,” Modi said.

Other leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed their delight over return of Williams and other NASA astronauts to Earth.

Northeast CMs laud Sunita’s resilience

Moreover, the Chief Ministers of Northeastern states also hailed the return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 astronauts to the Earth, saying that her resilience, dedication and pioneering spirit motivate millions of people.

In separate posts on their ‘X’ accounts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma in his X post said: “Take a bow — this is indeed one of the high points of humanity, a superfine convergence of endurance and scientific advancement. Welcome back Sunita Williams.”

Tripura Chief Minister Saha said: “Welcome back, Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions.”

CM Saha also added that space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

“Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu, welcoming Sunita Williams, said: “Immense happiness and pride as Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams returns safely to Earth after her inspiring mission aboard the ISS!”

“Her resilience, dedication, and pioneering spirit continue to motivate millions, proving that the sky is not the limit — it’s just the beginning. Welcome back, Sunita Ji! Wishing her a smooth recovery and looking forward to her next adventure,” he added.

Sunita Williams, 59, a former US Navy Captain, was born in Ohio (US) in 1965 to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, from Mehsana district (Gujrat), and a Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya.

The SpaceX capsule carrying Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore splashdown occurred off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, ending their prolonged and challenging mission.

Williams’ father Deepak Pandya, who hails from Jhulasan, a village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, moved to the US in 1957.

Williams has visited India at least thrice, including in 2007 and 2013, soon after her space missions and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2008. (PTI/IANS)