Wednesday, March 19, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Empathy can help journalists beat AI: President Murmu at Ramnath Goenka Awards

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 19: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday noted that AI, which is disrupting the world with opportunities as well as challenges, has entered the field of media too but it can never replace “journalism based on human values”.

“Machines have already started compiling and editing reports. The day might not be far when they would be able to carry out most of the work of journalists. What they lack, however, is empathy, which will be the one ingredient that can help journalists beat AI. Journalism based on human values is not going to be extinct ever,” the President said at the presentation ceremony of the 19th Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards.

Stressing the importance of free and fair journalism for democracy, she noted that if the citizens are not well-informed, the democratic processes lose their very meaning. The President said that a thriving newsroom full of ideas is essential for the business of news, while highlighting the importance of a research wing to ensure quality and accuracy.

She mentioned the Indian Express, the flagship of late Ramnath Goenka’s media group, as exemplary in this regard. Holding that the soul of journalism must be strengthened in news gathering, she urged media organisations to devote more resources to encouraging the culture of reporting from the ground.

Dwelling on the business models of the media, the President said that earlier, newspapers and magazines sought to offer qualitative reporting and analysis, leading to more sales, thus, meaning a good platform for advertisers, who subsidised the costs, but in recent times, this has been replaced by many hybrid models.

She also flagged the hazard of deep fakes and other misuses of artificial intelligence for which all citizens must be sensitised, especially the young generation. President Murmu noted that the awards, which “recognise and celebrate the best of our journalism”, also honour the legacy of Ramnath Goenka, the founder of the Indian Express group, and a great icon of Indian media.

“He stood up for the freedom of the press before Independence as well as after Independence. His newspaper refused to buckle during the Emergency. The blank editorial it published became a telling symbol of a free press as well as a sign of hope for the restoration of democratic rights. Goenka-ji’s audacity was guided by the values he must have learned from our freedom movement,” she said.

“For Goenka-ji, the idea of service was not limited to journalism only. His association with the Father of the Nation similarly extended to other activities too,” the President added. Instituted by the Ramnath Goenka Foundation, the awards, being presented since 2006, honour the best of journalism showcasing 20 outstanding contributions from print, digital and broadcast journalists across 13 categories, including investigative journalism, sports, politics and government, books, features, and regional languages.

–IANS

Previous article
MeECL’s financial woes continue despite help from state government
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MeECL’s financial woes continue despite help from state government

Shillong, Mar 19: Despite support from the State  Government, the MeECL continues to have financial problems even though...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya students in Karnataka to be lodged in rehab centre after discharge from hospital

Shillong, Mar 19: The District Administration of Mandya, Karnataka has decided to rehabilitate the 22 students from Meghalaya...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Teachers declared ‘unwanted’ for supporting Awami League, barred from taking classes

Dhaka, March 19: Several teachers of Dhaka University face an uncertain future after being barred from taking classes...
NATIONAL

BSF DG reviews operational scenario, force’s preparedness in Mizoram, Assam

Aizawl/Silchar (Assam), March 19: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, who is on a three-day...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MeECL’s financial woes continue despite help from state government

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 19: Despite support from the State  Government,...

Meghalaya students in Karnataka to be lodged in rehab centre after discharge from hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 19: The District Administration of Mandya, Karnataka...

Bangladesh: Teachers declared ‘unwanted’ for supporting Awami League, barred from taking classes

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 19: Several teachers of Dhaka University face...
Load more

Popular news

MeECL’s financial woes continue despite help from state government

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 19: Despite support from the State  Government,...

Meghalaya students in Karnataka to be lodged in rehab centre after discharge from hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 19: The District Administration of Mandya, Karnataka...

Bangladesh: Teachers declared ‘unwanted’ for supporting Awami League, barred from taking classes

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 19: Several teachers of Dhaka University face...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge