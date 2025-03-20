Polaris Astronomy Club of USTM conducts night sky-gazing at St. Edmund’s College

Guwahati, Mar 20: The vastness of the cosmos unfolded at St. Edmund’s College, Shillong last night as the Department of Physics, University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM), conducted an “Astronomical Outreach for Night Sky-Gazing” in the college campus at Shillong. With over 150 students participating, the event aimed to inspire scientific curiosity and promote hands-on learning in astronomy among students.

The program commenced with an inaugural session led by the Principal, Brother Sunil Britto, who emphasized the significance of such initiatives, reminding attendees that “All of us are made up of star-dust.” In his address, he highlighted the role of astronomy in fostering scientific temperament. Dr. K P Pallavi Malhan, Vice Principal (Academics), expressed gratitude towards USTM for their continued collaboration, recalling previous successful joint activities.

Adding depth to the program, Dr. Nitu Borgohain, Assistant Professor of Physics at USTM, delivered an engaging talk titled “Sky is NOT the Limit.” His session provided a broader perspective on humanity’s place in the universe and encouraged students to explore beyond the conventional boundaries of knowledge.

A hands-on activity on “Solar Diameter Determination” followed, where students actively participated in measuring the Sun’s diameter using simple yet effective techniques. The enthusiasm peaked in the evening as participants observed celestial objects through USTM’s advanced telescopes, offering them a firsthand experience of stargazing. Student members of Polaris Astronomy Club of USTM guided by Ms. Devashree Borgohain, Assistant Professor of Physics, helped the participants to understand different aspects of handling telescopes and gazing at the night sky. The activities are performed in collaboration with the Astronomy Club of St. Edmund’s College.

The event successfully blended theoretical insights with practical applications. Both students and faculty members expressed their appreciation for USTM’s initiative, emphasizing the importance of such outreach programs. “The program was not only informative but also deeply inspiring,” shared a student participant. Teachers echoed similar sentiments, urging USTM to organize more such events in the future.