Thursday, March 20, 2025
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Polaris Astronomy Club of USTM conducts night sky-gazing at St. Edmund’s College

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Mar 20: The vastness of the cosmos unfolded at St. Edmund’s College, Shillong last night as the Department of Physics, University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM), conducted an Astronomical Outreach for Night Sky-Gazing in the college campus at Shillong. With over 150 students participating, the event aimed to inspire scientific curiosity and promote hands-on learning in astronomy among students.

The program commenced with an inaugural session led by the Principal, Brother Sunil Britto, who emphasized the significance of such initiatives, reminding attendees that All of us are made up of star-dust.” In his address, he highlighted the role of astronomy in fostering scientific temperament. Dr. K P Pallavi Malhan, Vice Principal (Academics), expressed gratitude towards USTM for their continued collaboration, recalling previous successful joint activities.

Adding depth to the program, Dr. Nitu Borgohain, Assistant Professor of Physics at USTM, delivered an engaging talk titled Sky is NOT the Limit.” His session provided a broader perspective on humanity’s place in the universe and encouraged students to explore beyond the conventional boundaries of knowledge.

A hands-on activity on Solar Diameter Determination followed, where students actively participated in measuring the Sun’s diameter using simple yet effective techniques. The enthusiasm peaked in the evening as participants observed celestial objects through USTM’s advanced telescopes, offering them a firsthand experience of stargazing. Student members of Polaris Astronomy Club of USTM guided by Ms. Devashree Borgohain, Assistant Professor of Physics, helped the participants to understand different aspects of handling telescopes and gazing at the night sky. The activities are performed in collaboration with the Astronomy Club of St. Edmund’s College.

The event successfully blended theoretical insights with practical applications. Both students and faculty members expressed their appreciation for USTM’s initiative, emphasizing the importance of such outreach programs. “The program was not only informative but also deeply inspiring,” shared a student participant. Teachers echoed similar sentiments, urging USTM to organize more such events in the future.

Previous article
National interest is top priority in India’s oil purchases: Govt
Next article
New Zealand PM Luxon visits Indian Navy’s new indigenous warship ‘INS Surat’
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Senior doctor who became face of RG Kar movement transferred – to a lower-ranked post

Kolkata, March 20: Senior doctor Subarna Goswami, who became a face of the movement by the medical fraternity...
NATIONAL

Diversity is India’s strength, says Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova

Hyderabad, March 20: Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova believes that diversity is the strength and power of India and...
NATIONAL

India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid

New Delhi, March 20: India is all set to welcome its own web browser, taking another big step...
NATIONAL

Bikaner’s nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals, proves age is just a number

Bikaner, March 20: Pana Devi Godara, a 93-year-old athlete from Bikaner, has defied age and proven that determination...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Senior doctor who became face of RG Kar movement transferred – to a lower-ranked post

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 20: Senior doctor Subarna Goswami, who became...

Diversity is India’s strength, says Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 20: Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova believes that...

India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 20: India is all set to...
Load more

Popular news

Senior doctor who became face of RG Kar movement transferred – to a lower-ranked post

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 20: Senior doctor Subarna Goswami, who became...

Diversity is India’s strength, says Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 20: Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova believes that...

India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 20: India is all set to...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge