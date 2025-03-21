Bangladesh: Students protest in Dhaka University against anti-Hindu remarks

Dhaka, March 21: A group of Dhaka University (DU) students under the banners of ‘Hindu Students of Dhaka University’ and the ‘Bangladesh United Sanatani Awakening Alliance’ on Friday demonstrated in the campus against obscene remarks on their religion.

The students are protesting against derogatory remarks about Hinduism and a deity, made by a fellow student on social media, local media reported. The students demanded suspension and exemplary punishment for the accused.

They further urged the university to take institutional measures to prevent misinterpretation of Sanatan Dharma in classrooms. Additional demands include preventing teachers from misinterpreting Hinduism during literary analysis classes and taking action against derogatory posts targeting minorities on the university’s ‘Dhaka Bissobiddaloy Shikkharthi Sangsad’ Facebook group, reports Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star.

The accused Md Abu Sayem, a student from the Department of Bangla at Dhaka University has been continuously making derogatory comments about Hinduism. These comments have upset the Hindu community from the university and Bangladesh.

Some protesters expressed their anger, stating that their religious values were not respected, and questioning why there are no steps taken when minority religions are offended, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper Dhaka Tribune reported.

Various rights groups, eminent citizens, and socio-cultural organisations in Bangladesh have earlier condemned the violence, specifically targeting Hindus, in different parts of the nation, after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to a report of Dhaka-based human rights organisation, Ain O Salish Kendra (AsK), there are reports of a total of 147 incidents of vandalising houses, temples, and business establishments of the Hindu community across the country.

Some 408 households were vandalised in these incidents, including 36 cases of arson. Besides, there have been reports of 113 incidents of vandalising business establishments owned by the minority community, 32 incidents of attack on temples and mosques of the Ahmadiyya sect, and 92 incidents of vandalising idols in 92 temples.

In September 2024, the country’s leading daily Prothom Alo reported that after the fall of the Awami League government led by Hasina, there have been several incidents of attacks on minority communities all over the country, particularly on the Hindus. In many areas houses, business establishments, and places of worship of Hindus, Christians and Buddhists have come under attack, damaged extensively, and even set on fire in certain instances.

Bangladesh has been grappling with violence and protests across the nation after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus came to power. The situation of minorities worsened drastically under the Yunus-led interim government.

There are several reports on an alarming rise in gang rapes, murders, and desecration of places of worship of Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and other minorities. India has also time and again raised concern against the atrocities of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh “We have repeatedly underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions.”

“As seen so far, only 1,254 out of 2,374 reported incidents between August 5, 2024 and February 16, 2025 have been verified by the police. Further, 98 per cent of these 1,254 incidents were deemed political in nature. We expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson, and violence to justice without making such distinctions,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said earlier this month during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

IANS